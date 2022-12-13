IPRS partners with the Hornbill Music Festival 2022 as the Knowledge Partner

New Delhi, 13th December 2022: As an extension of its efforts to educate and empower those behind the music through knowledge and know-how, The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) associated with the Hornbill Music Festival, this year as the Knowledge Partner. The festival provided the much-needed podium for the IPRS to connect with independent artists and music creators from the Northeast.

Music from the Northeast has created ripples across the country and beyond. What is also evident is that, despite the popularity of the music from this region, very few are aware of music copyright and how Collective Management Organizations like the IPRS, representing composers, authors, and publishers in India, can support creators to garner their rightful royalties and credit.

With several initiatives engineered for the benefit of the music creators, it was natural for the IPRS that an ideal platform like the Hornbill Music Festival, orchestrated by the Government of Nagaland, would be put to great use for supporting the budding talent and promising creators.

As part of the association, IPRS conducted an exclusive knowledge workshop sharing know-how on copyright, music royalties, the importance of metadata, and the latest trends shaping the careers and creativity of music makers.