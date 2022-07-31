Irish Film Steps of Freedom – The Story of Irish Dance Wins Top Award at C2F2, 2nd Edition

Films from Greece, Singapore, Croatia, Chile, India, Belarus, Portugal, Spain, Iran, Brazil, and Italy Win Category Awards
Mumbai – 31 July 2022 – Culture Cinema Film Festival (C2F2), announced the Awards for its 2nd edition in a ceremony that was participated by filmmakers from across the globe. The festival, C2F2, was created with the blessings and support of UNESCO Delhi, CIFEJ, the International Body of Children’s’ Film makers, and the Jaipur Literature Festival last year. C2F2 was conceived in line with the UN-declared “World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development.
Festival Jury this edition consisted of noted filmmakers and educators including Mr. Ramesh Tekwani, Mr. Vinod Ganatra, Mr. Ritesh Taksande, Ms. Theodora Malliarou, Mr. Vedakumar Manikonda, Mr. Jitendra Mishra, and Mr. Kamlesh Udasi.
Praveen Nagda, Festival Director, informed, “This year the Festival saw almost double the entries and filmmakers from 33 countries submitted their entries. The best entry of each category will get a certificate and a trophy and the best film amongst all entries, i.e. The Film of the Festival, in addition to the certificate and trophy will get a cash award of 500 Dollars US.”
“Culture Cinema film festival is a congregation of diverse cultures to celebrate humanity. Delhi Metropolitan Education (DME) as Academic Partner and CIFFI International Film Festival as Festival Partner feel privileged to be a stakeholder in cinematic festivity,” said Prof (Dr.) Ambrish Saxena
Professor and Dean, Media School, Delhi Metropolitan Education, Noida.
Dr. Ambrish Saxena, DME Noida conducted an international panel discussion on Cultural diversity and inclusivity in world cinema, while Prof (Dr) Gauri D Chakraborty, Bennett University conducted a panel discussion on Rasa and Indian Cinema: Context and Aesthetics in the festival.
Ashish SK, Founder, Punnaryug Artvision & Chairman FICCI-AVGC-XR FORUM said, “Culture Cinema 2022 was a 2nd edition and was truly a delight to watch amazing films. These cultural centric films have a lot of value in offering for all its audiences. After two years of pandemic, it was quite a fresh breather with Culture Cinema entries.”
“Culture Cinema is a unique curation which has already evolved as a forum of recognizing the value of culture and its interpretation by diverse communities of the world. The film festival and its intent to encourage a range of experiences, thoughts, views, and traditions which we assimilate as culture is appreciable. As an academic, I look forward to engaging with more editions of this amazing endeavour featuring films from all round the globe,” said Prof (Dr) Gauri D Chakraborty, Bennett University.
“We have created a specific initiative C2F2 In The Campus, this year. The 2nd edition of C2F2 (Culture Cinema Film Festival), will travel to the top academic campuses of India. In addition to the month-long online screenings, there will also be physical screening of winning films for our university partners Bennett University, Greater Noida and Delhi Metropolitan Education, Noida apart from few other reputed academic institutions across India,” added Nagda, Festival Director.
C2F2 2nd Edition – AWARDEES
|
FILM OF THE FESTIVAL AWARD
Steps of Freedom – The Story of Irish Dance
Director: Ruan Magan; Producer: Ruan Magan; Country: Ireland
|Category
|Best Film
|Best Film on Architectural Heritage
|Despot’s Palace of Mystra
Director & Producer: Ifigenia Dimitriou
Country: Greece
|Best Film on Art & Artisans
|The Construction of ‘Singapore’ in Singapore Cinema
Director: Jeanine Lim
Producer: Jeanine Lim
Country: Singapore
|Best Film on Battles
|Armour on four rivers
Director: Dario Lonjak
Producer: Velimir Grgić
Country: Croatia
|Best Film on Biodiversity
|Pacific Operation – Marina and the Spirit of the Sea
Director: Alejandra Araya
Producer: Alejandra Araya
Country: Chile
|Best Film on Cultural Reforms
|Fire on Edge
Directors: Pranab Jyoti Deka, Sujit Debbarma
Producer: Sujit Debbarma
Country: India
|Best Film on Cultural Taboos
|Niram
Director: Aswath S
Producer: Aswath S
Country: India
|Best Film on Diaspora Culture
|Steps of Freedom – The Story of Irish Dance
Director: Ruan Magan
Producer: Ruan Magan
Country: Ireland
|Best Film on Education
|How a little titmouse flew to the sun
Director: Natalia Kostyuchenko
Producer: National film studio Belarusfilm
Country: Belarus
|Best Film on Food
|Around The Table
Director: Rui Dantas Rodrigues
Producer: Sandra Gouveia Cardoso
Country: Portugal
|Best Film on History (1)
|NISE, A journey in the negation of love
Director: Maria Gisèle Royo
Producer: Maria Gisèle Royo
Country: Spain
|Best Film on History (2)
|The Saviour: Brig. Pritam Singh
Director: Dr. Paramjeet Singh Kattu
Producer: Karanveer Singh Sibia
Country: India
|Best Film on Music
|Children’s Album Film 1
Directors: Boris KORSHUNOV, Irina MARGOLINA, Elena PETKEVICH, Natalia RYSS, Yevgeni NADTOCHEY, Elena PETKEVICH, Oxana CHERKASOVA, Igor VOLCHEK, Yevgeniya KHAZIKHANOVA, Aleksandr LENKIN, Oksana CHERKASOVA, Natalia CHERNYSHEVA
Producer: Irina MARGOLINA
Country: Belarus
|Best Film on Mythology
|Gilgamesh
Director: Hossein Moradizadeh
Producer: Hossein Moradizadeh
Country: Iran
|Best Film on Philosophy
|Red Wisdom
Director: Hossein Moradizadeh
Producer: Hossein Moradizadeh
Country: Iran
|Best Film on Social Practices
|The Traditional Brazilian Family KATU
Director: RODRIGO SENA
Producer: Arlindo Bezerra
Country: Brazil
|Best Film on Traditional Medicine
|Trawun – Work in Progress
Director: Matias Riquelme
Producer: Matias Riquelme
Country: Chile
|Best Film on Travel & Tourism
|DOCPOL-1 NATION 4 CITIES
Director: Simona Mancini
Producer: Simona Mancini
Country: Italy
|Best Film on Tribal Community
|LOST FOR WORDS
Director: RAJADITYA BANERJEE
Producer: RAJADITYA BANERJEE
Country: India