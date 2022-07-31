Irish Film Steps of Freedom – The Story of Irish Dance Wins Top Award at C2F2, 2nd Edition

Steps of Freedom Photo 1

Films from Greece, Singapore, Croatia, Chile, India, Belarus, Portugal, Spain, Iran, Brazil, and Italy Win Category Awards

Mumbai – 31 July 2022 – Culture Cinema Film Festival (C2F2), announced the Awards for its 2nd edition in a ceremony that was participated by filmmakers from across the globe. The festival, C2F2, was created with the blessings and support of UNESCO Delhi, CIFEJ, the International Body of Children’s’ Film makers, and the Jaipur Literature Festival last year. C2F2 was conceived in line with the UN-declared “World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development.

Ruán Magan, Director & Producer, Steps of Freedom

Festival Jury this edition consisted of noted filmmakers and educators including Mr. Ramesh Tekwani, Mr. Vinod Ganatra, Mr. Ritesh Taksande, Ms. Theodora Malliarou, Mr. Vedakumar Manikonda, Mr. Jitendra Mishra, and Mr. Kamlesh Udasi.

Praveen Nagda, Festival Director, informed, “This year the Festival saw almost double the entries and filmmakers from 33 countries submitted their entries. The best entry of each category will get a certificate and a trophy and the best film amongst all entries, i.e. The Film of the Festival, in addition to the certificate and trophy will get a cash award of 500 Dollars US.”

Steps Of Freedom Poster

“Culture Cinema film festival is a congregation of diverse cultures to celebrate humanity. Delhi Metropolitan Education (DME) as Academic Partner and CIFFI International Film Festival as Festival Partner feel privileged to be a stakeholder in cinematic festivity,” said Prof (Dr.) Ambrish Saxena

Professor and Dean, Media School, Delhi Metropolitan Education, Noida.

Dr. Ambrish Saxena, DME Noida conducted an international panel discussion on Cultural diversity and inclusivity in world cinema, while Prof (Dr) Gauri D Chakraborty, Bennett University conducted a panel discussion on Rasa and Indian Cinema: Context and Aesthetics in the festival.

Ashish SK, Founder, Punnaryug Artvision & Chairman FICCI-AVGC-XR FORUM said, “Culture Cinema 2022 was a 2nd edition and was truly a delight to watch amazing films. These cultural centric films have a lot of value in offering for all its audiences. After two years of pandemic, it was quite a fresh breather with Culture Cinema entries.”

“Culture Cinema is a unique curation which has already evolved as a forum of recognizing the value of culture and its interpretation by diverse communities of the world. The film festival and its intent to encourage a range of experiences, thoughts, views, and traditions which we assimilate as culture is appreciable. As an academic, I look forward to engaging with more editions of this amazing endeavour featuring films from all round the globe,” said Prof (Dr) Gauri D Chakraborty, Bennett University.

“We have created a specific initiative C2F2 In The Campus, this year. The 2nd edition of C2F2 (Culture Cinema Film Festival), will travel to the top academic campuses of India. In addition to the month-long online screenings, there will also be physical screening of winning films for our university partners Bennett University, Greater Noida and Delhi Metropolitan Education, Noida apart from few other reputed academic institutions across India,” added Nagda, Festival Director.

C2F2 2nd Edition – AWARDEES

FILM OF THE FESTIVAL AWARD

Steps of Freedom – The Story of Irish Dance

Director: Ruan Magan; Producer: Ruan Magan; Country: Ireland
Category Best Film
Best Film on Architectural Heritage Despot’s Palace of Mystra

Director & Producer: Ifigenia Dimitriou

Country: Greece
Best Film on Art & Artisans The Construction of ‘Singapore’ in Singapore Cinema

Director: Jeanine Lim

Producer: Jeanine Lim

Country: Singapore
Best Film on Battles Armour on four rivers

Director: Dario Lonjak

Producer: Velimir Grgić

Country: Croatia
Best Film on Biodiversity Pacific Operation – Marina and the Spirit of the Sea

Director: Alejandra Araya

Producer: Alejandra Araya

Country: Chile
Best Film on Cultural Reforms Fire on Edge

Directors: Pranab Jyoti Deka, Sujit Debbarma

Producer: Sujit Debbarma

Country: India
Best Film on Cultural Taboos Niram

Director: Aswath S

Producer: Aswath S

Country: India
Best Film on Diaspora Culture Steps of Freedom – The Story of Irish Dance

Director: Ruan Magan

Producer: Ruan Magan

Country: Ireland
Best Film on Education How a little titmouse flew to the sun

Director: Natalia Kostyuchenko

Producer: National film studio Belarusfilm

Country: Belarus
Best Film on Food Around The Table

Director: Rui Dantas Rodrigues

Producer: Sandra Gouveia Cardoso

Country: Portugal
Best Film on History (1) NISE, A journey in the negation of love

Director: Maria Gisèle Royo

Producer: Maria Gisèle Royo

Country: Spain
Best Film on History (2) The Saviour: Brig. Pritam Singh

Director: Dr. Paramjeet Singh Kattu

Producer: Karanveer Singh Sibia

Country: India
Best Film on Music Children’s Album Film 1

Directors: Boris KORSHUNOV, Irina MARGOLINA, Elena PETKEVICH, Natalia RYSS, Yevgeni NADTOCHEY, Elena PETKEVICH, Oxana CHERKASOVA, Igor VOLCHEK, Yevgeniya KHAZIKHANOVA, Aleksandr LENKIN, Oksana CHERKASOVA, Natalia CHERNYSHEVA

Producer: Irina MARGOLINA

Country: Belarus
Best Film on Mythology Gilgamesh

Director: Hossein Moradizadeh

Producer: Hossein Moradizadeh

Country: Iran
Best Film on Philosophy Red Wisdom

Director: Hossein Moradizadeh

Producer: Hossein Moradizadeh

Country: Iran
Best Film on Social Practices The Traditional Brazilian Family KATU

Director: RODRIGO SENA

Producer: Arlindo Bezerra

Country: Brazil
Best Film on Traditional Medicine Trawun – Work in Progress

Director: Matias Riquelme

Producer: Matias Riquelme

Country: Chile
Best Film on Travel & Tourism DOCPOL-1 NATION 4 CITIES

Director: Simona Mancini

Producer: Simona Mancini

Country: Italy
Best Film on Tribal Community LOST FOR WORDS

Director: RAJADITYA BANERJEE

Producer: RAJADITYA BANERJEE

Country: India

 

