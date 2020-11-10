Iss Diwali Khushiyon Ka Ek Diya Jalao with &TV artists

This Diwali, &TV artists Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai ‘s Angoori Bhabi (Shubhangi Atre) and Manmohan Tiwari(Rohitashv Gour), Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari’s Gudiya (Sarika Bahroliya), Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein’s Santoshi Maa (Gracy Singh), Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’s Daroga Happu Singh (Yogesh Tripathi) come together in celebrations with various people working relentlessly for them through the core thought of ‘Khushiyon ka Ek diya Jalao’.

Shubhangi Atre says, “The Diwali gift and bonus are something all house help and staff members keenly look forward to all year! Earlier, I used to give cash with a small and useful gift to appreciate them for their efforts but also make the festive season gleaming for them as well. This year, I have decided to take my house help on an online shopping spree. She is very excited about it. Toh Aap Bhi Issi Tarah ‘Khushiyon Ka Ek Diya Jalao’ Kissi Apne Ke Chehre Pe Muskurahat Laao.”

Yogesh Tripathi says, “This year Diwali will be a lowkey affair. We will prepare the house to welcome Goddess Laxmi with sweets and special snacks. Like Diyas spread hope and happiness, similarly Iss Diwali, Aao ‘Jalayein Khushiyon Ka Ek Diya’ Jo Roshan Kare Kisi Ki Zindagi Ka Andhera. Let us bring joy and hope into the lives of people working round the clock in making our life more comfortable. We intend to host a special feast for our house help and her family, cooked by my family and me to express our gratitude and appreciation.”

Sarika Bahroliya says, “This year the celebrations will be limited and mostly indoors or virtual. Since I will be away from home, I intend to spend the festival of light with my on-set family and share gifts and sweets with my make-up, costume staff and the entire support staff especially. I wanted to do something extra special for them. Since food and sweets make me the happiest, I want to extend this happiness to them as well. Iss Baar, Apne Aise Hi Kisi Ke Zindagi Mein Aise Hi ‘Khushiyon ka Ek Diya Jalayein’ Aur Dher Sari Khushiyaan Phailayein.”

Gracy Singh says, “Diwali to me is a very intimate family affair. I love decorating my house with diyas, lanterns and flowers. It brings positivity and happiness. Celebrations are incomplete without Diwali Pooja. I refrain from bursting crackers and try to light up someone’s life instead. This year, we intend to support an NGO for the underprivileged and buy festive goodies for them by lighting up Khushiyon Ka Ek Diya in their lives.”

Rohitashv Gour says, “I love sweets the most and binge on them a lot during festivities. My favourites are gujiya, matri, chakli, to sweets like khoya peda, kheer and Besan Ladoos. This year will be more virtual visits and celebrations with friends and family. However, to make it extra special, we have decided to support small local vendors by buying Diyas and other decorative from them, which we will paint ourselves. Apart from giving a bonus to our house help, security, maintenance support staff, we also intend to distribute homemade sweets and snacks to each one of them. Yeh Diwali Hai Kuch Khaas, Toh ‘Khushiyon Ka Ek Diya Jalayein’, Apno Ke Saath.”