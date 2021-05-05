Iss hafte, &TV ke shows par afat hi afat

This week get to experience thrill and excitement with a dose of afat on &TV shows! In the upcoming track of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, anger management takes centre stage. While Vibhuti Narayan Mishra(Aasif Sheikh) discovers that Anger Management courses are a profitable business, he decides to get a fake certificate. Issi bahane Angoori Bhabi (Shubhangi Atre) kesath time spend karne ka mauka mil jayega! While in Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, DarogaHappu Singh (Yogesh Tripathi)’s insecurity about his height gives him a hard time. He starts doubting if he is the right choice for Rajesh (Kamna Pathak). Will he realise kipyarsurat se nahisirat se kijaatihai? Meanwhile, in Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein, a new wave of romance is blooming between Swati (Tanvi Dogra) and Indresh (Ashish Kadian). Even though Devesh(Dhiraj Rai) and Devi Paulomi (Sara Khan) try to create hurdles in between them, Santoshi Maa (Gracy Singh) stands like a shield to protect them. In Aur Bhai Kya ChalRaha Hai, Shanti (Farhana Fatema) and Sakina (Akansha Sharma) have a new demand. And it is not any chotamota demand but a demand for a World Tour! Summer vacation aaya, Mishra (Ambrish Bobby) and Mirza (Pawan Singh) ke liye ek nayi musibat laya.Sharing more on the forthcoming track, Aasif Sheikh, aka Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, says, “Gussa ache se ache rishtey ko bigaddetishaiaurajkalgussaekbimarisabanngayihai jo har insan ko apnekabzemeinkarrahihai. Sailing on this idea, Vibhuti digs up an idea to fake an anger management certificate and, in return, spend time with AngooriBhabi. Ye idea Tiwari Ji aur baakiyon pe bhari pad jatahai, as she starts taking out her anger on them. It will be interesting to watch how Tiwari Ji gets rid of this new afat!”Yogesh Tripathi, aka DarogaHappu Singh, says, “This week people will not only laugh throughout the episodes, but they will also get a life lesson. Looks do not matter, but the kind of person you are does matter! Khubsurati waqt ke sath gayab ho jati aajati, lekin asli khubsurati jo humare sirat mein hoti hai jo zindagi bharsath deti hai.”Swati, aka Tanvi Dogra, says love is the most powerful feeling. No matter how big the hurdle is, people tend to overcome it with the power of love! Swati and her Love for Indresh make her stronger with each day as the hurdles are getting harder to overcome. The audience is going to have a roller coaster ride this week with romance, thrill and emotions.” Ambrish Bobby, aka Ramesh Prasad Mishra, says, “Summer vacation ka waqt, upar se patniyonaurbachon ka ghumne ke maang, toh bas boldiya Mishra and Mirza ne ki desh kya videsh ghumane layenge! And whatever happens in the haveli never stays in haveli, it becomes the talk of the town, and now Mishra and Mirza are stuck in the conflict of how to fulfill this demand of their respective wives.”

Tune in to watch ‘Santoshi Maa SunayeVratKathayein’ at 9:00 pm, ‘Aur Bhai Kya ChalRaha Hai?’ at 9.30 pm, ‘HappukiUltan Paltan’ at 10:00 pm and ‘BhabijiGhar Par Hai’ at 10:30 pm