Istanbul artist Berku Turan’s exhibition at Delhi’s India Habitat Center from December 8

New Delhi. An exhibition of paintings and photographs of Istanbul’s famous artist Berku Turan is being organized from 8 to 11 December 2022 at the Open Palm Court Gallery of India Habitat Centre. This solo exhibition titled “Abstract Freedom” depicts an artist’s ability to communicate freely across all boundaries. This series of paintings by Turan depicts the liberation of the soul from the subconscious shackles of material feelings and emotions. Also blurs the line between physical and spiritual entity. In this way, through her art, she captures the experience of being lost in her search through colors. Twelve paintings and some photographs of Berku Turan will be presented in this exhibition. Earlier Berku Turan has displayed her art to the world through several exhibitions in Turkey. According to …..Suneet Chopra, Berku Turan’s art is characterized by brush strokes, effective drawing and a complex palette of colour. His fascination for depth of light and shadow with vibrant contrasting colors makes his paintings mysterious.

