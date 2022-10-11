Italian screens 2022

~ A first of its kind showcase of iconic Italian movies is ready to welcome cinephiles across India ~

ITALIAN SCREENS, the film festival that will present the best of Italian cinema abroad, in the name of a programme of high artistic and cultural value, was born on the initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI), Cinecittà for the Directorate General for Cinema and Audiovisual of the Ministry of Culture (DGCA-MiC) and the Academy of Italian Cinema – David di Donatello Awards. The initiative is part of a wider project of deepening cultural relations between Italy and India.

Starting with a grand inaugural ceremony and special private preview on 12 October at the Embassy of Italy, in New Delhi, this unique cinematic experience will thereafter delight film enthusiasts across Mumbai, Bengaluru, and New Delhi through PVR Cinemas and the historic New Empire cinema in Kolkata.

Presented in Italian with English subtitles, the festival includes a strong line up of movies which will begin with the biographical drama The King of Laughter (Qui rido io) by Mario Martone on the life of Neapolitan actor and comedy playwright Eduardo Scarpetta. It will conclude with the documentary Ennio by Giuseppe Tornatore, about the legendary film composer Ennio Morricone. Other extraordinary films covering a myriad of genres are-

13th October:

7pm: The King of Laughter (Qui Rido io) by Mario Martone

Witness the story of comedian Eduardo Scarpetta, the box-office king, as he challenges his fate.

10pm: The Inner Cage by Leonardo Di Costanzo

The story of an isolated prison where the rules get hazy and new relationships form

14th October

6.15pm: Il Buco by Michelangelo Frammartino

Take a trip 700 mts below the Earth with young speleologists and explore the wonders of nature along the way.

8.40pm: A girl returned (L’Arminuta) by Giuseppe Bonito

The story of a teenager whose whole life changes on meeting her family she didn’t know existed.

15th October

6.30pm: Sulla Giostra by Giorgia Cecere

The story of two estranged sisters, who come together to teach each other the courage to accept one’s destiny

9.30pm: Ennio by Giuseppe Tornatore

The story of ennio Morricone, a two-time Oscar winner and the author of over five hundred unforgettable scores.

We welcome you to witness ITALIAN SCREENS – a celebration of culture, diversity, and compelling stories –

Venue: PVR ECX Chanakyapuri Delhi

From: 13th to 15th October, 2022