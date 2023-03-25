“It’s a great side hustle that I started, now it’s like a full-time job”, says Ruhee Dosani on By Invite Only’s latest episode

Mumbai, 25 March 2023: Amazon miniTV’s celebrity talk show – ‘By Invite Only’ is making all the right noise with top-notch celebrities appearing on the talk show every week, offering non-stop entertainment, and dishing out saucy secrets. Content creator Ruhee Dosani along with Indian magician & mentalist Suhani Shah recently appeared on the show, and it was pure amusement, from the word go!

Both the ladies are internet sensations having earned fame owing to their immense talent. In the next episode of ‘By Invite Only’, audiences will witness a more candid side of both Ruhee and Suhani, answering wherein they address many unanswered questions, doubts, and in the rawest of form, keeping the conversation lighthearted, yet very engaging and gripping.

Suhani Shah who is known for her mind-blowing talent of reading people’s mind left the show host stunned when she told him exactly what he had in mind. Suhani also spoke about her career and said, “We both come from an extremely unconventional profession that probably would have been looked down upon.” Ruhee Dosani added to this on how she had only started off creating videos as a side gig, she said, “It’s a great side hustle that I started, now it’s like a full–time job”.

The two also revealed about their upcoming collaboration. By Invite Only is produced by The Zoom Studios and the episode is now streaming on Amazon miniTV for free, available within Amazon’s shopping app and Fire TV.