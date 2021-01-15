It’s LIGHTS, CAMERA and ACTION for NehhaPendse as Anita Bhabi in &TV’s BhabijiGhar Par Hai!

The television industry and fans and loyal viewers of &TV’s BhabijiGhar Par Hai are abuzz after the big news of NehhaPendse joining the show as Anita Bhabi.Known for her gorgeous looks and quick wit, Nehha commenced shooting today along with her reel family – Vibhuti Narayan Mishra (Aasif Sheikh), Manmohan Tiwari (Rohitashv Gour) and AngooriBhabi (ShubhangiAtre). Commemorating her new beginning as Anita Bhabi and a scrumptious cake to set the celebratory tone, the entire crew gathered around her radiating love and support as she cut the cake. Nehha, sharing her excitement about her first day on sets, said, “Being on the sets of BhabijiGhar Par Hai is the pinch I needed to make sure this dream was real. It was so wonderful to meet everyone. I am very excited and overwhelmed with all the love and affection. I am eagerly looking forward to the role and bringing in a whole new dimension to it. The audience is in for a big surprise! The entire cast and crew gave me such a warm welcome with a wonderful cake, which was such a lovely gesture and a big highlight my first day at the shoot.” Welcoming her on the sets, the producer, Binaiferr Kohli shared, “We are all thrilled to have Nehha as the newest addition to our BhabijiGhar Par Hai family, and with her as Anita Bhabi now the family feels complete. We are confident that Nehha will fit in well and with ease into this very popular character. We all are very excited and happy to have her on board. Nehha has been very special to me, and we share a very close and warm relationship. Adding to this, VibhutiNarayan Mishra (Aasif Sheikh) says, “Finally, Anita is here, and now our Jodi is complete! For months, many of my fans and viewers kept asking me when they will get to see Anita. So now, everyone can rejoice with Nehha coming on board. She is a fabulous actor and a warm person, and I am looking forward to a great start of our friendship and shoot together.” An excited Manmohan Tiwari (Rohitashv Gour) says, “Meri Bhabiji Ab Ghar Par Hai and I am ecstatic. I have been a humble fan of her work and now, shooting with her is a dream come true. It has been wonderful meeting her today and welcoming her to our sets.” Adding to this, AngooriBhabi (ShubhangiAtre) says, “We are overjoyed with Nehha’s presence, and I have been missing my gal pal Anita Bhabi. And now with Nehha coming in, we are sure to have a ball of a time together. Welcome, Nehha to BGPH Family!”

NehhaPendse will be seen as ‘Anita Bhabi’ soon in &TV’s BhabijiGhar Par Hai, which airs every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm