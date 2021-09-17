Jab Toto hoga On, Madness hoga Full On: &pictures premiere of Hello Charlie, Sunday 19th September, 12 Noon

Toto lekar aa raha hai masti ka pitara with full-on dhamaal and siyappa, so get ready for a fun filled Sunday afternoon with &pictures premiere of Hello Charlie. Directed by Pankaj Saraswat, Hello Charlie is a madcap comedy, which takes you on a hilarious and adventurous ride with Toto and Charlie, juggling chaos and madness along the way. Steering this mad ride are Bollywood’s Bidu Jackie Shroff along with the young and eclectic Aadar Jain, Shlokka Pandit and Elnaaz Norouzi. The fun meter will be pushed even higher with the stellar comedy trio of Rajpal Yadav, Darshan Jariwala, and Bharat Ganeshpure. The film, during the pandemic, brought in a fresh wave of light comedy amidst the vagaries of the real world giving the audience a much-needed break. Now, the winning jodi of Toto and Charlie is set to hitch their comedy wagon to your television sets on 19th September, 12 noon only on &pictures.

Talking about the film, Jackie Shroff said, “It’s important to make people laugh whenever we get a chance, and Hello Charlie is a movie that will definitely spread a lot of happiness for all its viewers. Working with today’s generation is so amazing, they have a different kind of passion, innocence and energy, it’s truly encouraging to see. The hysterical duo Toto-the Gorilla and Charlie will surely keep you entertained throughout the movie. So, don’t forget to catch the &pictures premiere of Hello Charlie.”

Sharing his experience, Aadar Jain said, “Hello Charlie is a family entertainer straight from the heart and I’m sure it’ll make the audiences smile and laugh. It was one of the most fun and unique experiences for me shooting with the fantastic cast and crew, especially Toto the gorilla! We had a blast making Hello Charlie and we sincerely hope the audiences enjoy watching it too. Catch Hello Charlie on &pictures on 19th September.”

Excited about the premiere, Shlokka Pandit: “It has always been my dream to be an actress, to be in the world of art. Today, I feel grateful that I got a chance to enter the industry with Hello Charlie. It is the whole package I would say, it has a lively story, mad humour and legendary comedians from the industry. I could relate to my character because she is energetic and full of heart just like me. Also, I love dancing and I was excited that I got the chance to do a big dance number. We have made this film with so much love. I hope everyone enjoys watching the movie. I am really excited for the &pictures premiere of Hello Charlie.”

Talking about the movie, Pankaj Saraswat: “Hello Charlie was an experience I’ll never forget. From collaborating with some of the best comics in the space to working with fresh faces and a Gorilla, all of it made for quite an interesting and enjoyable shoot. It was even more special to have a Gorilla as one of the leads, as it gave an adventurous comic angle to the movie. Everyone on the set gelled well, everyone’s comic timing was on the same wavelength and that is what the best part of the film was. I am looking forward to the &pictures premiere of Hello Charlie.”

Hello Charlie follows the story of Charlie the simpleton who cannot keep his distance from chaos, tries and fails to earn honest money and a business tycoon MD Makwana, who is running from the law while looking to flee the country by disguising himself as Toto, a gorilla. The story takes a turn when Charlie, unaware of the Toto’s real identity, greedily takes on a task to deliver it from Mumbai to Diu for a circus. The comedy mayhem begins when Toto is mistaken for the actual Gorilla on the loose. What drives this mad ride is a constant comedy of errors and unlimited fun.

Full on entertainment and chaos is guaranteed with &pictures premiere of Hello Charlie on Sunday, 19th September 12 noon!