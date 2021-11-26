Jai ho! Pandit Jasraj’s 49th Pt Motiram Pt Maniram Sangeet Samaroha at Hyderabad

Hyderabad: It is with great pleasure that we announce this year’s edition of the oldest and most prestigious annual Traditional Indian Music Festival Pandit Jasraj’s 49th Pt Motiram Pt Maniram Sangeet Samaroha supported by the Govt. of Telangana. Pt. Rattan Mohan Sharma;

The Festival will begin on Saturday, 27th of November 2021 and culminate on Tuesday, 30th of November 2021.Venue is the open air amphitheatre, the Centre for Culture Resources and Training (CCRT), Madhapur, Hitech City Road, Hyderabad.

Ms Durga Jasraj, illustrious daughter of Pandit Jasraj; speaking on the occasion said, this is the 49th Pandit Jasraj’s 49th Pt Motiram Pt Maniram Sangeet Samaroha, which is a milestone, we will be celebrating 50th Samaroha next year as our nation India celebrates Amrit Mahotsav, 75 years of Indian independence next year. For 47 years Pandit Jasraj, hosted this annual ritual of Sangeet Samaroha in Hyderabad, all by himself, without seeking any support or sponsorship from anyone, till his last breath he did this, there may not be another such precedent in the world. He didn’t break this commitment to Hyderabad ever, despite several options, he was invited by Prime Ministers, Presidents, he was invited to have this festival in Paris, London, USA, but stuck to hosting it at Hyderabad. This Somaroha served as a platform for the most iconic musicians of India and there could be none who was not a part of it, a record in itself for any music festival. A couple of years ago the International Astronomical Union along with NASA, name a planet as Pt. Jasraj Planet, it’s a planet between Mars and Jupiter, revolving around Sun, this is a historic recognition for Indian Music. Pt. Jasraj always considered himself a Hyderabadi and a son of this soil. This program has several interesting elements this year to evoke the interest of music connoisseurs. It’s a four-day festival this year. We have performance of Viraj Joshi, grandson of Bharat Ratna Pt. Bhimsen Joshi, to celebrate the centenary year of Pt. Bhimsen Joshi, Viraj is a very talented student of his grandfather’s legacy.

Shri Kishan Rao said, it’s been a tradition for years to have the music festival of Pt. Jasraj in November month around November 29th, music lovers in the city used to eagerly await this festival. It’s a regret that Pt. Jasraj is not around, though I have pleasant memories being associated with him for this festival. But should commend Durga Jasraj for continuing that legacy and tradition by coming forward to host this festival. Hyderabad has always been a priority destination for artists, and we have seen the iconic of the artists performing here. I wish grand success for this event and look forward to it continuing to be a memorable event of Hyderabad.

This Festival will continue the tradition of the past 48 years, in an effort to mark Pandit Jasraj’s presence in his very own city of Hyderabad, where he finally rests now. This festival as well as the people of this city were so dear to him that he always believed Hyderabad to be his home.

This is the oldest Annual Music Festival of the city of pearls – Hyderabad, which has a rich & varied cultural heritage, and has been a centre for Performing Arts and especially Fine Arts. There are a large number of Indian classical music aficionados in Hyderabad who have always who heartedly supported the festival.

In all these years, this festival has always been absolutely free for all to attend. For this unique service, Pandit Jasraj was given the title ‘Son of Hyderabad’, by the people of Hyderabad, at the hands of Bharat Ratna – MS Subbulakshmi. It was indeed a proud moment for all Hyderabadis, when their “Son of Hyderabad” was bestowed with an honour by the International Astronomical Union, which named a Minor Planet situated between Mars and Jupiter as “Pandit Jasraj Planet”!

This year, the festival promises to be even bigger, spread over 4 days, with luminaries from the field of Indian Music performing and paying their tribute to Pandit Jasrajji and his Gurus. The renowned artists performing this year include Vidwan U Rajesh; Dr. Ashwini Bhide, Deshpande & Pt. Sanjeev Abhyankar (Jasrangi Jugalbandi); Viraj Joshi, Pt. Rattan Mohan Sharma, Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia; Ritesh & Rajnish Mishra; Pt. Yogesh Samsi with Swapnil & Yashwant and Ustad Rashid Khan. Special Performance of Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj, recreated LIVE by Pt. Rattan Mohan Sharma (Spiritual Music – Shlok); Pt. Uday Bhawalkar (Dhrupad); Pt. Niraj Parikh, Ankita, Swar (Hindustani Classical); Ramakant Gaekwad (Thumri); Ustad Anwar Khan Mangniyar (Rajasthani Folk – Haveli Sangeet) and Ustad Munnawar Masoom (Sufi, Qawwali).

The support and the guidance of the Govt of Telangana has been pivotal in taking this festival ahead and making it evolve into one of the most awaited Music Festivals to be held in Hyderabad. The active participation of many brands to support this Festival has made it a reality, and we would like to profusely thank them, viz.

Schedule

Many artistes from across the world are eager to participate in this Festival and we are grateful to so many musical stars who have confirmed their presence in this 49th edition.

The 4 day programme is as follows:

Saturday, 27th November 2021

Mewati Prayer

Vidwan U Rajesh

Dr. Ashwini Bhide Deshpande & Pt. Sanjeev Abhyankar (Jasrangi Jugalbandi)

Sunday, 28 November 2021

Viraj Joshi

Pt. Rattan Mohan Sharma

Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia

Monday, 29 November 2021

Ritesh & Rajnish Mishra

Pt. Yogesh Samsi with Swapnil & Yashwant

Ustad Rashid Khan

Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Special Performance of Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj, recreated LIVE with performances by:

• Pt. Rattan Mohan Sharma (Spiritual Music – Shlok)

• Pt. Uday Bhawalkar (Dhrupad)

• Pt. Niraj Parikh, Ankita, Swar (Hindustani Classical)

• Ramakant Gaekwad (Thumri)

• Ustad Anwar Khan Mangniyar (Rajasthani Folk – Haveli Sangeet)

• Ustad Munnawar Masoom (Sufi, Qawwali)

• All together – Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudeva

“On behalf of the Pandit Jasraj family, I am overwhelmed with the love and blessings that continue to shower on Bapuji… the support, encouragement and proactive guidance of these luminaries, has been a source of inspiration, in this new phase of the Festival.We are eternally grateful to the Government of Telangana for the support, and all our patrons who have come forth to make this a reality. We are also extremely thankful to all the performing artistes who have agreed to perform. By the grace of God, in our own way, we would like to continue with Bapuji’s commitment of performing for his beloved Hyderabadis, every 30th November, and hope you will continue to shower your love and blessings on him. This year, we will be presenting his performance recreated live featuring more than 20 artistes of different genres of Indian Music performing together…”, said Durga Jasraj.

