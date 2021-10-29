Jam8 India’s beloved musical platform for budding artists celebrates its work on newly released emotional chartbuster ‘Mere Yaara’ for star-studded action film Sooryavanshi

October 29th, 2021: Jam8, India’s new age musical platform, which is home to some of the most talented upcoming artists in the country, is celebrating its successful work on the newly released song ‘Mere Yaara’ for Sooryavanshi. The song is slated to be the romantic chartbuster of the year and features the superhit pair of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. Jam8 was responsible for developing and delivering the entire song.

The music of ‘Mere Yaara’ has been composed by the Kaushik-Guddu-Akash trio of Jam8 and was sung by soulful artists Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan. Lyricist Rashmi Virag, music supervisor Azeem Rdayani, music producers Kaushik Das and Abhijit Nalani, sound designers Kaushik Das and Zafar Iqubal Ansari, with the help of additional programming and shootmixing by Zafar Iqubal Ansari, song mixing and mastery by Eric Pillai and mix assistant Michael Edwin Pillai helped bring the song to life. The live artists for the song included Aditya Shankar on the acoustic and electric guitar, Raj Kumar Dewan on the bass guitar, Harpinder Singh Kang on the saranga, Dilshad Khan on the sarangi, Ishteyak Khan and Mustak Khan on the dholak and Hanif Khan on the tabla.

Speaking about the latest hit soundtrack developed by the team, founder of Jam8 & ace composer Pritam Chakraborty said, “Since we started our memorable musical journey, Jam8 has continually done interesting work. Every musician has brought his unique quality and added to the studio. Now kaushik akash guddu’s latest hit Tere Yaara is an extension of studios artistic beliefs and creations. Its our continuous effort to remain a studio that is dedicated to bringing unique art and great melody to the audiences and contribute to one of the most important elements of cinema- songs.”

For the last five years, Jam8 has been pushing artistic boundaries with its spirited and passionate approach towards music. Its first work in mainstream Indian music was the 1920 London soundtrack, which released in 2016. Jam8 was one of the composers for the soundtrack of the film Raees in 2017. Its composition ‘Zaalima’, which has over 500 million views on YouTube, was a huge hit from this album. Continuing its work for many more blockbuster Bollywood films, the studio also worked in Telugu film Touch Chesi Chudu and Bengali films like Crisscross, Villain.

About Jam8:

Jam8 was comprehended and founded by Pritam Chakraborty -India’s biggest music composer/director. It is one of the rare studios not only in India but in Asia that has been formed to incubate new and young talent of our country.Pritam came up with the idea of bringing together upcoming musicians across the country under a roof by providing modern amenities & equipment to nourish & enhance their talent, showcase their work and flourish them to dent the future of Bollywood Music.He later collaborated with Prime Focus Limited (PFL), the world’s largest independent integrated media services powerhouse and Collective, a multi-faceted talent management powerhouse with unparalleled access to India’s leading talent across categories, with an aim to expand and branch out by establishing its foothold in music industry.