Jamaican Actor Musician Everton E-Dee Dennis Wraps New Film, “Temperature Rising,” and Readies New Album

Jamaican actor Everton “E-Dee” Dennis, also known as the Dancehall Celebrity, returns to the silver screen in “Temperature Rising,” an urban drama that stars Paula Jai Parker and Omar Gooding and De’Aundre Bonds.

Currently in post-production, the Oba Aswad-directed film was shot on location in Hollywood and is scheduled for release this year. Dennis, who is from Clarendon parish in Jamaica, plays Jacques who according to Dennis is, “A brutal and glamorous gangster that shows a romantic side.”

Parker and Gooding are film veterans. One of Parker’s biggest roles was as Lexus in the Academy Award-nominated Hustle And Flow; Gooding, younger brother of Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding, is best known for appearances in the movie, Baby Boy and the hit television show, Grey’s Anatomy. Also starring in the movie is DeAundre Bonds from the hit series “Snowfall.”

Everton’s list of movies grew last year with the release of Gangland and Chocolate City 3 to the Starz network. Playing a gangster in many movies is a role Dennis does not mind. “Coming from May Pen, Jamaica, I grew up around Gangsters, so it’s a life I know well,” says the actor.

Currently, Everton is in development with “Out the Gate” the series, based on the hit Caribbean movie that starred Paul Campbell and Oliver Samuels. Musically, Dennis has recently put the finishing touch on his latest album, Elevate, due for release April 8th, and features collaborations with Wayne Wonder, Glen Washington, Future Fambo, and I-Octane. Produced by Grammy-award winning producer Qmillion, the album is released on the Unseen Lab Recordings label.