Jindal Stainless and Social Panga Release an Emotional and Relatable Mother’s Day Film

Mumbai/Bangalore, 09th May 2023: In honour of the most important person in our lives, our Mother, Jindal Stainless along with integrated creative and digital agency Social Panga has launched a digital campaign this International Mother’s Day. The campaign highlights how our lives tend to make more sense when our moms are around.

The digital film features a young professional living away from home and the ‘struggle’ he faces as he tirelessly tries to bring a balance between his professional goals and the need to lead a healthy life. The endless cycle of lying to assure your mom and her eyebrows arched as she catches you in the lie is what makes the movie so close to the heart of many young professionals living away from their homes and families.

The video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RScPMUmh69A

The simple narration is a story of mothers teaching us everything but how to live without her. The campaign further takes us to one moment when the protagonist gets caught in a lie and the mother instantly understands the child’s agony and surprises him by coming with home-cooked food at his doorstep.