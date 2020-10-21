“Joy Durga Ma” a new music video going to be release on 22nd October ,2020 in online platform

“Joy Durga Ma” a new music video going to release by T-Series on Oct 22, 2020, in the online platform. The song has been composed to celebrate the festive season, to make us feel joyful, playful and spreading happiness everywhere.

The Song ” JOY DURGA MA” Lyrics, Compose & Female Vocal by Madhumita Acharya Biswas, Music by Sunny Percussionist, Chorus by Sambhavi Singh, Male Supporting Vocal by Shri Govind Saraswati, Videography by Kaustav Roy Chowdhury, Editing by Aurko Sengupta and Recording, Mixing & Mastering by MF Studios Delhi.

About Madhumita Acharyya Biswas Founder of Melody Foundation Music Academy and MF Studios (for audio-visual recording).

She is a versatile singer conversant with devotional songs, Bangla songs of different genres, and light music. She is a regular performer on stage in Delhi NCR and has recorded several original music albums some of which have been released by T-Series. She is also a “Grade A” vocalist of All India Radio and an empanelled artist of ICCR.

Madhumita has had the unique opportunity of performing before two Indian prime ministers and a President – Shri Narendra Modi, while he visited Yangon (Myanmar), Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee when he visited Ranchi and President A P J Abdul Kalam when he visited Ranchi.

Madhumita has received awards and recognitions for her music performance and entrepreneurship in the field of music. She was awarded “Rashtra Rattan Samman” in 2017 by Jansanskriti Delhi, “Global She” award in 2015 by Global Development Foundation Delhi.