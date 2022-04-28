K.G.F: Chapter 2 becomes third highest-grossing film in Hindi

New Delhi, April 28, 2022: K.G.F: Chapter 2 from the house of Hombale Films has become the third highest-grossing film in Hindi with a collection of ₹343 crores. The magnum opus, originally made in Kannada, has beaten lifetime figures of Salman Khan-starrer ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ (₹339.16 crore), Aamir Khan’s ‘PK’ (₹340.8 crore) and Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Sanju’ (₹342.53 crore) and is inching towards the ₹1,000-crore mark at overall box office.

The K.G.F franchise has been a trend setter and has many firsts to its credit. K.G.F: Chapter 1 is the first movie in India to release in 5 languages. It collected ₹ 25 crores worldwide and recorded the highest opening figures in the entire history of Kannada Cinema. K.G.F: Chapter 1 became the first Kannada film to cross the ₹100, 200, and 250 crore marks. K.G.F: Chapter 2 trailer was the most viewed trailer in the first 24 hours. K.G.F: Chapter 1 was the most watched movie on Amazon Prime in 2019. K.G.F: Chapter 2 has been on a record-breaking spree at the box office setting new records every single day since its release.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Chaluve Gowda, Partner & Co-founder, Hombale Films said, “We are overwhelmed and humbled by the unwavering support and encouragement we have been receiving from every corner of the world. The feeling is still to sink in, as we have waited long for this to happen. We wish to carry this momentum forward and ensure to make an indelible mark on the global scale with our movies. Lastly, I want to thank everyone who has been part of this thrilling journey with us. Much grateful to all of you!”

The movie has received tremendous response during its pre-release phase and Hombale films has gone all out to ensure that the movie reaches to every corner of the world. The movie has been released in the US, the UK and Greece for the first time as well as in 30+ countries including Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Singapore, GCC Countries, Jordan, Africa, Philippines and Israel.

K.G.F: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner. An emerging pan-India production house, Hombale Films is all set to bankroll some of the biggest projects in the industry over the next two years. Hombale Films is also the producer of their third pan-India movie with Prabhas titled ‘Salaar’.