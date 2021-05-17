'Kabhi Dushman Kabhi Saheli' - Aise Hi Kuch Hai Sakina Aur Shanti Ki Dosti Ki Paheli

God is one we worship him in different forms. Keeping this aspect alive are the lead actors Akansha Sharma (Sakina Mirza) and Farhana Fatema (Shanti Mishra) of & TV’sAur Bhai Kya ChalRaha Hai? While viewers see them as bickering neighbours living in a cohabitated haveli in the show, their bond is the complete opposite off-screen in real life. Sharing a ‘kabhidushman-kabhisaheli’ bond on-screen, off-screen these two female leads share a beautiful rapport. Set against the backdrop of Lucknow, the show presents a situational comedy ensuing two culturally opposite families forced to share a roof, manoeuvring day-to-day concerns of small-town-living and highly competitive wives. It captures the long-standing Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb of Lucknow through the two families – the Mishras and the Mirzas. The actors share a common make-up room, and with time, this place has become a hangout spot for them during shoot. Playing culturally opposite roles, Akansha who plays the role of Sakina Mishra helps Farhana who plays Shanti Mishra with the correct pronunciation of words while Farhana proactively helps Akansha with the Urdu dialect and accent. The leading ladies also understand the concept of space where before starting their day, both listen to their respective religious prayers and participate them as well.

While Akansha observes Farhana when she does her Namaz and listens to Azan with her, Farhana also listens to Hanuman Chalisa with Akansha. Both give immense respect to each other’s religions. Akansha Sharma aka Sakina says, “Over time, Farhana has become a dear friend to me. Hum sathmein make-up karwatehain, khanakhatehain, gaanesunntehain, aurkabhikabhithodi bahut gossip bhikarletehain. There have been times when I mispronounce a few Urdu words, Farhana helps with it. She makes sure that she takes out time and refines my Urdu diction. She also sits with me and listen to Hanuman Chalisa and participates in learning the verses too. I am looking forward to this amazing bond to reach new heights both on-screen and off-screen.” Farhana Fatema aka Shanti adds, “The make-up room is our hangout spot! We do all sort of things over there and have a lot of fun. Others keep guessing kiesakya ho rahahaiandarki bas hassnekiawaz aa rahihai? Akansha is a wonderful co-actor and now one of my closest friends. Whenever I sit to do my Namaz, she gives me space and while shooting helps with getting the scenes right. Out of curiosity, we ask questions about each other’s religion to give justice to our characters and there is immense respect for each other’s religion. I think this is what makes our bond beautiful and I hope viewers see the same through our characters.”

Tune in to ‘Aur Bhai Kya ChalRaha Hai?’ every Monday to Friday at 9.30 PM only on &TV