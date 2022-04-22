“KAL CHUTTI HAI” Crosses 1 MILLION Views featuring Global Superstar Rego B

Mumbai, April 2022: After the success of his first single- Bachcha Party, Bappi Lahiri’s star grandson- Rego B’s another musical marvel- Kal Chutti Hai was released recently. Continuing his family’s decadent musical lineage, Rego is poised to become a superstar with this second released song which has crossed 1 million views.

With summer vacations on, this latest song is perfect to drive your kids with energy and enthusiasm.

Grooving to the quirky lyrics crooned by acclaimed lyricist- Abhinav Nagar, the music for this kids’ vacation anthem has been given by famed composer- Shameer Tandon. Steering kids to groove, this song has been staged and architected by none other than the ABCD 2, and Street Dancer 3D choreographer Rahul Shetty.

Depicting sheer zing and spirit, this latest number has been on every kid’s playlist this summer.