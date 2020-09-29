Kamna has come a long way from Indore to Mumbai via the USA

Kamna Pathak who plays the Dabang Dulhania Rajesh in &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan has been entertaining viewers with her witty comebacks and catchy Bundelkhandi dialogues for a while now. You may find her to be the perfect wife, mother and daughter-in-law who keeps conversing and humming in a strong Bundelkhandi accent, but that is how our Rajesh is!

Entertaining the viewers with her acting prowess, Kamna, in a short span has become a household name. “I started performing theatre at an early age and wanted to pursue a career in it. While I was working on a play with Manoj Joshi Ji, I got an opportunity to travel and perform to a varied audience across various parts of the world like the USA, Europe, United Kingdom. While auditioning for television shows, both my gurus – M.S Sathayu and Barry John guided and supported me in acing my acting skills”, says Kamna Pathak. Recalling her audition for &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan for the role of ‘Rajesh’,

Kamna further shares, “The makers of Happu Ki Ultan Paltan were on the lookout for someone who resembled Bollywood beauty – Sonakshi Sinha from the movie Dabangg. The makers felt I had a striking resemblance to the actor and had a personality to carry off this role with ease during the look test and audition. And from then on, there was no looking back. The journey from Indore to Mumbai via the USA truly has been enriching experience.”

The upcoming episodes of &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan focus on the lesson of Shaleenta aur Sanskriti, how important it is to respect one another and avoid bickering. Master Bhup Singh from Happu’s witnesses the family being at constant loggerheads. He, therefore, teaches the children the lesson of Shaleenta aur Sanskriti and takes a vow from elders that even if they argue, they will treat the other with the utmost respect. To teach the parents this lesson, the children hatch a plan. But it remains to be seen if the children’s strategy for teaching this lesson to the elders is successful or not?

