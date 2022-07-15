Kangana Ranaut’s first look from her upcoming film ‘Emergency’ hit the airwaves…

Netizens praise Kangana Ranaut’s look from ‘Emergency’ as she is all set to play Indira Gandhi in the film.

No sooner was the look unveiled than netizens flooded social media with praise and applause for the actress who has nailed the look of the former PM.

While some praised the actress for nailing the prosthetics, some marveled at her ability to sink her teeth into her character. Her dialogue delivery as the former PM also garnered the actress pats on her back.

15 Years in.. 4 National Awards and Countless Acting Accolades .. AND yet.. to this day when she acts, my jaw hits the floor..every film she transforms like a mutant… A LEGEND OF THE SCREEN

Omg This resemblance 🔥

Kangana ranaut is queen indeed

#KanganaRanaut has done fabulous work as #IndiraGandhi. She fits so well here #Emergency

Wow what an acting by #KanganaRanaut ❤

She again proved why she is the best actress. She is also producing and directing the movie 😃am so excited #EmergencyFirstLook #IndiraGandhi #manikarnikafilms

Stunning work done by you Kshattrani #KanganaRanaut ..Love your work..Thanks for choosing this topic for revealing the truth..🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳 Excited to see..💓

The first look of #Emergency gave me goosebumps!! Kangna has managed to create the same powerful aura and vibe that #IndiraGandhi was known for. Playing Indira Gandhi isn’t an easy task. She totally gets into the skin of the character. #EmergencyFirstLook #KanganaRanaut. The Emergency was one of the most important chapters in the political history of independent India. That’s not all, former PM Indira Gandhi was one of the most powerful women in politics at that time. The film encapsulates all these aspects and attempts to shed light on that period in Indian history.

Many of the netizens also applauded the actress for choosing difficult roles to portray on the big screen. Kudos were showered on Ranaut for choosing to tell the stories of the queen of Jhansi, then J Jayalalitha and now a film which has the former PM Indira Gandhi at the center of a tumultuous period in Indian politics.

‘Emergency’ not only stars Ranaut in the lead role but is also produced and directed by her under her production banner, ‘Manikarnika Films.’