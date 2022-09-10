Kato Baaro Bhebechinu” duet by Debadrito Chattopadhyay and Jaya Nag from Srinivas Music released

“Kato Baaro Bhebechinu” duet by Debadrito Chattopadhyay and Jaya Nag from Srinivas Music was released. According to them, it is their teacher’s day tribute to the world’s greatest teacher Rabindranath Tagore, that’s why the song was released on 5th September. The song is arranged by Gopal Das and mixed by Tarun Das. The video was directed by Jaya. The musical duo of Debadrito Chattopadhyay, a well-known face in the world of Rabindra Sangeet of the present generation, and Jaya Nag an emerging versatile artist is loved by many audiences.
Earlier, the song “Amar Raat Pohalo” in the duet of Debadrito and Jaya released by Srinivas Music was very popular not only in India but also in many countries including Canada. The singers of two have taken a special place in everyone’s mind, also Debadrito and Jaya’s on-screen chemistry has left a mark in everyone’s mind, so the audience is waiting for more songs from this duo.
In the words of Debadrito and Jaya, this song is also a pre-puja gift for the audience.