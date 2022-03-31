‘KGF: Chapter 2’ metaverse to be launched soon as ‘KGFVerse’

Mumbai, March 30, 2022: As fans wait in anticipation for the release of “KGF: Chapter 2”, Hombale Films, the producer of the film, is creating KGF: Chapter 2 avatars in the Metaverse known as ‘KGFVerse”. With distinct avatars, fans will be able to explore the world of KGF or ‘KGFverse” as it has been named. Fans of Yash can now explore and experience Rocky Bhai’s Duniya in the Metaverse. The sale of avatars will go live on April 7.

This comes after the resounding success of the trailer of “KGF 2” which has mesmerized fans and industry alike. With the KGF: Chapter 2’s trailer now reaching close to 150 million views, it has also become the most viewed trailer in 24 hours in India with a record of 109+ million views.

KGFverse is a digital avatar-based universe dedicated to the fans of the KGF movie franchise. The objective is to enable the community to build a series of games and virtual environments to enable the extension of KGF into the metaverse. As a first step, fans gain access to the KGFverse chapter by owning the token of the El-Dorado book on which KGF is based. It enables the owners to become part of the membership club, which gives them access to avatars, props and land parcels of the movie in the form of NFTs.

It is Rocky Bhai’s way of giving back to the community. Over time, developers will be able to build games using the NFTs to create and enhance the KGFVerse. Members of KGFverse will have exclusive access to NFTs, surprise airdrops, and also the ability to attend physical events related to the movie.

Speaking on the KGFverse launch, Vijay Kiragandur, Founder of Hombale Films, said: “Metaverse is the new frontier of the Internet and an innovative way to engage with audiences and movie fans. It is the future of virtual hangouts and a new way of consuming content, and therefore, we are exploring this space to enable our fans to interact with elements of both chapters of KGF in the metaverse.”

Hombale Films has set a new benchmark in movie promotion for KGF 2 and has gone with larger-than-life activities to the sheer delight of the fans. The makers have made sure that the promotional campaign for KGF 2 is a first of its kind in the industry. Innovative campaigns like the fandom campaign and ‘KGFVerse’ showcase the next level of promotion by Hombale Films in the industry.

Releasing nationwide on April 14, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner. An emerging pan-India production house, Hombale Films is all set to bankroll some of the biggest projects in the industry over the next two years. Hombale Films is also the producer of their third pan-India movie with Prabhas titled ‘Salaar’.