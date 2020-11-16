‘Khushiyon Ka Ek Diya Jalao’ – Diwali Special episodes on &TV

The most awaited festival of lights, Diwali is here! This year, &TV through its ‘Khushiyon Ka Ek Diya Jalao’ campaign, encourages all its viewers to make a difference and light up the lives of the lesser privileged by spreading happiness, hope and togetherness in celebrations. In line with this, &TV artists, Daroga Happu Singh (Yogesh Tripathi) of Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, Vibhuti Narayan Mishra (Aasif Sheikh) of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai and Gudiya (Sarika Bahroliya) of Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari share a sneak peek into the special Diwali tracks of their shows. Yogesh Tripathi shares, “Happu discovers some old love letters which Beni (Vishwanath Chatterjee) warns him to destroy, but the paltan discovers it.

All hell breaks loose on Happu as he is reprimanded by Rajesh (Kamna Pathak) and Katori Amma (Himani Shivpuri) who order him to leave the house immediately. With nowhere to go, Happu devices a plan and asks Manohar to impersonate Sunita. Chaos arise when parallelly, the commissioner, stuck in a comparable situation, overhears Happu’s conversation and disguises as Sunita to seek shelter in Happu’s home. Interestingly, the real Sunita too lands up and manages to settle the confusion and chaos. In line with the spirit of Khushiyon Ka Ek Diya Jalao, the entire family decides to leave the differences behind and break into joyous Diwali celebrations.”

Aasif Sheikh shares, “Vibhuti is relishing the Laddoos made by Angoori Bhabi (Shubhangi Atre) when Prem informs him about a big Laddoos order for Diwali from Singhania Steel Company’s owner. Vibuti suggests Angoori’s name, but to persuade her, he will have first to convince Tiwari (Rohitashv Gour). Finally, both Tiwari and Angoori agree. While everyone is in a celebratory mood, Prem finds out that Mr Singhania has gone bankrupt, but does not disclose this to anyone.

Angoori and Tiwari are ready with the order, and that is when Vibhuti bumps into a beggar claiming to be Mr Singhania, leaving him shocked. Before he can inform anyone, Angoori and others find out, and Vibuti is reprimanded. As fate would have it, Mr Singhania regains his position and power and offers to buy Laddoos from Angoori at the double the market rate, much to everyone’s surprise and delight. The entire Modern Colony breaks into a big Diwali celebratory mode.”

Sarika Bahroliya comments, “This Diwali, there is Double Dhamaka in Gupta’s family! As the celebrations are in full force, the whole family gets flabbergasted and mystified seeing Gudiya in a different gipsy Avatar. But soon realise that it is not Gudiya but her doppelganger, Jhumri a gipsy, who is blunt, ill-mannered, and rude because she has seen a lot of struggle and has had a harsh life. She bullies everyone, and the family decides to let her stay, on Gudiya’s insistence. She does not like Gudiya and even tries to entice Guddu (Karam Rajpal) posing as Gudiya but fails.

A boy comes to see Gudiya but is left confused, seeing not one but two Gudiyas! To put an end to this, Gudiya proposes a role reversal and steps out of the house in the guise of Jhumri. Seeing how the entire family talks good about her even though she was always rude, Jhumri gets emotional and has a change of heart. She ends up divulging the exchange story to everyone, and the family goes to get back their own Laadli Gudiya. The plot gives out a strong message of how the goodness, kindness, and positiveness of Gudiya transforms Jhumri into becoming kind and warm with a realisation of seeing the good in people.”

Watch ‘Diwali Special’ episodes of Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari at 9:00 pm, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan at 10:00 pm and Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai at 10:30 pm only on &TV!