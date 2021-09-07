Kick off September with these must watch releases on Lionsgate Play

India 7th September 2021: Indulge this September by entertaining yourselves to some of the best movies and shows releasing on Lionsgate Play for the viewers in India. The premium entertainment streaming service commences a far-fetched line up whether it is a thriller, rom-com, action, or horror. Listing down some of the titles you can add to your playlist now.

MUST-SEE NEW TITLES

The Father: A man refuses all assistance from his daughter as he ages. As he tries to make sense of his changing circumstances, he begins to doubt his loved ones, his own mind, and even the fabric of his reality. The oscar-winning movie has been directed by Florian Zellar and stars Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman in the lead.

Release date- 03rd September 2021

Genre- Drama

Trailer- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5kRUyL7ZFdE

Vigil: Written by Tom Edge, the series revolves around a mysterious disappearance of a Scottish fishing trawler and a death on-board the submarine HMS Vigil brings the police into conflict with the Navy and British security services. DCI Amy Silva (Suranne Jones) and DS Kirsten Longacre (Rose Leslie) lead an investigation on land and at sea into a conspiracy that goes to the very heart of Britain’s national security. The series received a 7.6 IMDb ratings.

Release Date- 10th September 2021

Genre- Police Procedural

Trailer- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3XRW0kfI2As

Cold Pursuit– Nels Coxman, a snowplow driver, celebrates his ‘Citizen of the Year’ award. However, his life turns upside down when his son dies due to a forced heroin overdose. The movie has been nominated at Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, USA, UBCP/ACTRA Awards, Vancouver and Golden Trailer Awards and has received 6.2 rating by IMDb.

Release Date- 17th September 2021

Genre- Action/ Thriller

Trailer- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0phuNQQ_gHI

The Mallorca Files– Feel-good drama about British police officer who joins forces with a wise-cracking German detective to fight crime on the picturesque Island of Mallorca. Starring Elen Rhys & Julian Looman and directed by Dan Sefton. Release Date-17th September

Genre- Drama & Crime

Mary Kills People– As an ER doctor, Mary Harris is used to helping save people’s lives. At night, though, she turns her attention to a different practice. Working with her partner, a former plastic surgeon, Mary moonlights as an underground angel of death. Together, they help terminally ill patients end their lives on their own terms. Mary tries to fly under the radar with her side business — which she has managed to do for a while — but her secret career becomes increasingly complicated as business picks up. As her world starts to unravel, Mary realizes she has to fight dirty if she wants to keep the killing-scheme going.

Release Date- 24th September 2021

Genre- Drama

