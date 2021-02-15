Klipr drops upbeat house anthem ‘Dancing Crazy (LALALA)’

Hailing from New Delhi, India, Klipr continues to bring us that infectious vibe he set out on last year. He has hit 2021 with a phenomenal new house single ‘Dancing Crazy (LALALA) and you don’t want to miss out on it. The song starts with vocals and guitar chords paired with a groove that will make you let loose from the very moment you press play. Guiding throughout the track is the playful and and feel good vocal that complements the instruments and arrangement flawlessly. The peculiar sound design that Klipr brings is pleasingly unveiled throughout ‘Dancing Crazy’. With a groovy slap bass style drop and infectious vocals in the chorus, the song will be hard to get out of your head.

Speaking on the new song, Klipr says: ‘Dancing Crazy’ is one of my favourite tracks I’ve released so far. This record is something new for me as the style I’ve adapted and improvised upon showcases the direction I’m taking with my music this year. Also, ‘Dancing Crazy’ has a much needed fun vibe after a difficult 2020 and I hope all my fans enjoy this new record and dance crazy.

About Klipr:

Klipr is an up-and-coming electronic house and electro artist based out of New Delhi, India. Inspired by the international electronic music scene, Klipr makes music that captures the feelings of excitement and energy experienced at a music festival. With a passion for music and a unique drive to succeed, Klipr is sure to become one of the hottest new names in the electronic/house genre!

As Klipr continues to develop and mature as an artist, he continues to show signs of becoming one of the most promising new acts in the near future. Fans of Klipr can also get a taste of his music through his work as part of the DJ/Producer duo BlareMob. Working with his childhood friend Himanshu Chhabra, the duo also makes music in the electronic house and electro genres.

About Streamin’ Music Group:

SMG, which was officially launched in India in May 2020, was originally launched in 2018, with their base in Rotterdam, Netherlands. SMG is currently releasing music by Klipr, a solo project by Keshav Bhardwaj, and BlareMob a combined project by Keshav Bhardwaj and Himanshu Chhabra.