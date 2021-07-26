Kriti Kharbanda steps out of the box with an interesting live session with 14 popular meme pages as an ode to her film 14 Phere!

Kriti Kharbanda’s fans recently got to see their favourite actress in the film 14 Phere opposite Vikrant Massey. The film which revolves around a strong, independent & practical woman is a fun take on life with an inter caste marriage between her and her companion, Sanju who is played by Vikrant Massey.

Her powerful depiction of the woman of today has won hearts all over, besides her fans’ and has gained her accolades galore of her true depiction of the character. The actress, as a part of celebrating the success of her film, organised an interesting and out of the ordinary live session with 14 meme pages and their representatives! This is the first time a celebrity has ventured into the space of interacting with popular meme pages and we must say, it was a must watch! Kriti interacted with them on several quirky topics and even went on to say that her favourite Bollywood bride is none other than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan! Interestingly many one liners from the film have received great love and have resulted in many hilarious memes which are surely relatable.

It was surely a Sunday evening well spent for Kriti, holics and the 14 meme pages with the first of it’s kind live session and we foresee a trend following after her live session!

Watch Kriti Kharbanda & Vikrant Massey’s film, 14 Phere on Zee 5 today!