Kuchipudi art performance presented NANDANAR CHARITAM (Kuchipudi Dance Drama) at Seva Sadan Auditorium, Mallesharam, Bangalore

Bangalore June 30, 2022: Nandanar Charitam A Dance Drama in Kuchipudi art perform is been presented at Seva Sadan Auditorium, Mallesharam, Bangalore today, Conceived, Choreography & Direction by Acharya Deepa Narayanan Sashindran. Kuchipudi Exponent and Life Trustee of Kuchipudi Parampara Foundation Trust.

Seva Sadan Auditorium was fully occupied by the audience, they enjoyed the performances.

Nandanar was a great devotee of Lord Shiva in South India who hails from a humble agricultural family, in the 12th century CE. The tale focuses on two miracles attributed to him. In Sivalokanathar temple Tirupunkur; his prayers are said to have moved a giant stone bull, which still appears in the moved position in the temple. Nandanar is said to have ritually purified himself by fire at Thillai Nataraja Temple, Chidambaram. Nandanar’s tale features in temple lore and religious literature related to both these temples.

Script written in Telugu- by Sri Venkat Gadepalli Rajahmundry

Music Composition & Audio Orchestration- Smt Sweta Prasad, Hyderabad.