Bangalore October 2022: Kuchipudi Parampara Foundation, Bengaluru Presents its Ninthedition Natya Parampara Utsav 2022. This will be preceded with the Navapallava event a young dancers festival.

Day & Date: Thursday, Oct 27th , 2022

Time: 5.00 PM onwards

Venue: Seva Sadan Auditorium, Malleshwaram , Bangalore.

Entry Free: All are Welcome

Programmes will include Recognition & Honouring of the works of senior Kuchipudi Guru of the Traditional Kuchipudi family Guru Mahankali Srimanarayana Baptla Andhrapradesh,Smt Sarita Mishra Odissi Exponent Bangalore, Solo performances by Sandhya Rao Bharatanatyam, Ankita Kulabhi Oddisi, Kuchipudi Solos presentation by Ashritha Keshav disciple of Guru Jaikishore Mosalikanti from Chennai, Duet by Chethan and Chandraprabha Gangatkar, Aarathi Nair disciple of Guru Deepa Narayanan Sashindran, Satwika Penna disciple of Guru Kalakrishna special presentation of Andhra Natyam.

The event is curated by Deepa Narayanan Sashindran, Kuchipudi Exponent and LifeTrustee Kuchipudi Parampara Foundation, Bangalore.

Do Subscribe to “Kuchipudi Parampara Foundation” Youtube channel

Kuchipudi Parampara Foundation, Bengaluru a Non Profit Trust founded by Kuchipudi Exponent and Life Trustee Deepa Narayanan Sashindran is presently offering systematic Kuchipudi dance training and choreography in Bengaluru and Globally to bring forth artists of high calibre.