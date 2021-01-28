Learn Acting from Manoj Bajpayee as he joins unluclass

New Delhi: Learning & Entertainment platform, unlu has been dropping bombshells week after week announcing celeb tie up every week. This week it has come up with a huge surprise for all Bollywood fans and budding actors who are eager to find their place in this industry. unlu is thrilled to announce its one of the biggest collaborations with a versatile and spectacular actor, also considered as the Badshah of OTT platforms, Manoj Bajpayee.

“To onboard one of my favourite actors, Manoj Bajpayee is like achieving a milestone. It has been insightful to work with him in creating unluclass. Having mastered the art of acting, Manoj is setting a benchmark in the industry for the dynamic roles reversals he offers. We are quite sure that his unluclass will be highly inspirational and useful for all individuals as well as aspiring artists.” says Vipul Agrawal, Co-founder of Unlu, sharing the development.

Unlu, a Learning & Entertainment platform founded by Vipul Agrawal, Himanshu Periwal, Anurag Dalia and Akshay Pruthi, offers B2C and B2B services which include celebrity engagements targeting each demographic of audience who have a zeal to learn.

Meanwhile, Padma Shree Awardee, Manoj Bajpayee says that his uUnluclass will be a mix bag of fun, learning and lots of useful insights that are very useful secrets to keep. “Im going to share the learnings gained from my industry experience and share it in my classes. Over the years, you gain these skill sets which if someone could share can lead to upskilling of one’s talent. From Cracking the audition and character biographies, to Method acting and voice training, we cover a lot in the class and I hope to create good value for everyone going through my classes.”

One of the most talented actors of Indian cinema, Bajpayee has done multiple challenging roles which young actors fear to take up and have excelled in each of them. recipient of two National Film Awards, four Filmfare Awards and two Asia Pacific Screen Award for Best Performance by an Actor, the 51-year-old knows how to hook his audience whether it is on big screen or OTT platforms.

“We have been strategically offering courses in diverse fields at Unlu to be able to make skill or hobby learning easy and accessible for everyone. The process to get your class is easy and the classes are not just like any other class but has bucket full of entertainment and unheard stories from the celebrity’s life. The response we have received so far has been extraordinary”, says Himanshu Periwal, Co-founder of Unlu.

He adds, “Padma Shri awardee for his contribution to art, Manoj Bajpayee is India’s fourth-highest civilian who has been honored this award. To offer his unluclass exclusively on our platform is a well-planned surprise for our users who have showered so much love and support. We will continue to bring more such talents on our platform.”

Going live, this Friday, Manoj Bajpayee’s unluclass is available at an introductory discount in the coming weeks, unluclass is coming up with classes taught by world-renowned instructors in various fields like comedy, music, writing, design, photography, fashion, film and TV, sports, entrepreneurship, lifestyle, and much more which starts at just INR 499.

Announced after the straight success of Unlu, a celebrity engagement app, Unluclass has already received a lot of market attention because of Unlu’s 1000+ top line celebrity connections like Guru Randhawa, SainaNehwal, Shamita Shetty, Rajpal Yadav, Sharman Joshi, Kiku Sharda. This definitely makes unlu a super compelling proposition for all kinds of users.