Lionsgate Play celebrates Pride Month with timeless titles

Hyderabad, 01st June 2021: Celebrating love and inclusivity this month, premium video streaming app, Lionsgate Play has unveiled its colourful logo to mark the Pride month celebrations. The direct-to-consumer platform stands in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community with its colourful logo and by showcasing representation of the community in the best of cinema. The lineup boasts some of the best socially significant titles with popular characters who have won hearts of millions with their charismatic and bold performance in this space.

Lorraine (Charlize Theron) and Delphine (Sofia Boutella) in “Atomic Blonde”- The Action thriller film Atomic Blonde navigates the life of Lorraine Borughton, an undercover MI6 agent who is sent to Berlin to investigate the murder of a fellow agent and recover a missing list of double agents. There she partners with embedded station chief David Percival to navigate her way through the deadliest game of spies. The writer included a subplot of having a bisexual couple in the film that was not a part of the original book

Directed by David Leitch

Starring: Charlize Theron, James McAvoy, Sofia Boutella and other

Erica Myles (Anna Friel) and Anna Garner (Louisa Krause) in The Girlfriend Experience- Season 2

The 14-episode anthology drama series follows two parallel stories each focusing on entirely new characters, relationships, plotlines, and locations. One set in Washington D.C follows the story of Erica, a finance direct of a Republican super PAC, and Anna, a GFE provider. Erica enlists Anna’s help in blackmailing a high-powered fundraiser to deliver on her fundraising goals.

The other is set in New Mexico follows the life of Bria Jones, a former-high end escort and her estranged thirteen-year-old stepdaughter who enters the Witness Protection Program in order to escape an abusive relationship

Directed by Lodge Kerrigan and Amy Seimetz

Starring: Anna Friel, Louisa Krause, Carmen Ejogo, and Morgan Davies in lead

Amber (Charly Clive) in Pure: Marnie, a 24-year-old is diagnosed with a form of OCD called Pure O. Discovering and coming to terms with her mental health, she is struggling with her thoughts, most of it is plagued by intriguing sexual pondering that occurs at the most inappropriate of instances. Dealing with new, unprecedented feelings, she makes the decision to make a drastic change by shifting from Scotland to London in search for answers. Navigating the exploratory journey of herself, she is skeptical of what the future holds. Pure was nominated for British Academy Television Craft Award for Breakthrough Talent and received an IMDB rating of 7.4/10.

Directed by Aneil Karia & Alicia Macdonald

Starring: Charly Clive, Joe Cole and more

