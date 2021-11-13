Lionsgate Play curates special line up for Children’s Day

Grab your popcorn tub and get comfortable with your family as Lionsgate Play has curated special kids movies for Children’s Day. Enjoy the pee and poop humor with Ferry Vengence while Mahek Mirza & I am Kalam is here to inspire and tug you at all the right heartstrings. Spy Kids 4, Cinderella, Astro Boy and Beauty and the beast are here to bring mystery to your screens. This Children’s Day let’s experience the magic of innocence and enter the world of unending imagination:

Listing down some must watch kids movies on Lionsgate Play this Children’s Day:

I am Kalam: With an 8.0 IMDB rating, I am Kalam centers around Chotu, a poor boy, derives inspiration from the former President of India APJ Abdul Kalam. He then decides to change his name to Kalam and harbors a dream of meeting the visionary.

Ferry Vengeance: Furry Vengeance is an American family comedy film directed by Roger Kumble starring Brendan Fraser, Brooke Shields, and Ken Jeong with Dee Bradley Baker as the different animal vocal effects. In the Oregon wilderness, a real-estate developer’s new housing subdivision faces a unique group of protestors: local woodland creatures who don’t want their homes disturbed. Watch the film to know what happens next!

Wonder: Based on the New York Times bestseller, this movie tells the incredibly inspiring and heartwarming story of August Pullman, a boy with facial differences who enters the fifth grade, attending a mainstream elementary school for the first time. Wonder is an American coming-of-age drama film directed by Stephen Chbosky starring stars Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson, and Jacob Tremblay in the lead. The film was very well received by critics and audiences and has received 8.0 IMDB rating.

Cinderella: Young Cinderella, struggling with abuse from her stepmother and stepsisters, receives help from her fairy godmother and animal friends while finding adventure and romance with a dashing man who hides the fact that he is a prince.

Mehek Mirza: This is a story of 11-year-old Mahek who dreams of becoming the very best at everything but is unsure of how to achieve her goals. To complicate things further, an old magic-less modern fairy walks into her life and makes her realize the value of hard work.

Astro Boy: Astro Boy is a computer-animated superhero film. Astro Boy, a robot with incredible powers who is disowned by his creator, goes on a journey of identity and self-acceptance to become the greatest hero of all.

Aladdin: Aladdin is an animated fantasy comedy film. This century old classic tale is a story of Aladdin and his magic lamp which has a genie inside. Watch this film to know what this mischievous duo is up to!

Spy Kids 4: The fourth installment of popular animation movie series revolves around a retired spy is called back into action, and to bond with her new stepchildren, she invites them along for the adventure to stop the evil Timekeeper from taking over the world.

Beauty and the Beast: Beauty and the Beast is a musical romantic fantasy film. Belle, a village girl, embarks on a journey to save her father from a creature that has locked him in his dungeon. Eventually, she learns that the creature is an enchanted prince who has been cursed.