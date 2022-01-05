Lionsgate Play to exclusively premiere ‘Black Mafia Family’ a true-crime drama inspired on the notorious brother duo

x

India, 5th January 2022: Global premium streaming platform, Lionsgate Play featuring bold, edgy, and high on drama content is all set to premiere the crime thriller series Black Mafia Family (BMF). The American crime drama series directed by Randy Huggins, starring Russell Hornsby, Demetrius Flenory Jr., Da Vinchi and Michole Briana White will be streaming on 7th January 2022 exclusively on Lionsgate Play App.

The series is inspired by the true story of two brothers who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in this country. The story revolves around Demetrius Flenory “Big Meech” and Terry “Southwest T” who established cocaine distribution sales throughout the United States. Their business acumen and the fraternal partnership’s vision beyond the drug trade and into the world of hip hop made the brothers iconic on a global level. Their unwavering belief in family loyalty would be the cornerstone of their partnership and the crux of their eventual estrangement. This is a story about love, betrayal, and thug-capitalism in the pursuit of the American dream. The series has received an IMDB rating of 7.2 and has been one of the top-rated series.

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=99yR2Yjtd1I

Here are a few more critically acclaimed crime dramas like Manhunt deadly games, Knives Out, The Gentlemen, Dr. Death you would like to watch. Lionsgate Play app can be downloaded on Google Play Store, Apple app store and Amazon Firestick at a monthly and yearly subscription of INR 149 and INR 699 respectively.