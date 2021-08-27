Lionsgate Play to stream Heels, WeWork and Way Down this weekend

India August 27th, 2021: Lionsgate Play, the premium video streaming service known for its tailored content is all set to bring in new titles this weekend. With fascinating and gripping content, Indian users have been hooked to the recently released and much-loved shows like Home Economics, Love Island, The Girlfriend Experience, and many more.

Heels: Set in a close-knit Georgia community, Heels follows a family-owned wrestling promotion, as two brothers and rivals war over their late father’s legacy. Written and created by Emmy Award® winner Michael Waldron (Loki) with EP Mike O’Malley (Shameless, Survivor’s Remorse) as showrunner, and Peter Segal (50 First Dates) as Director, Heels stars Stephen Amell (Arrow) as Jack Spade, a hard-working proprietor, a husband and father who is trying to breathe new life into his family-owned independent wrestling promotion, the Duffy Wrestling League (DWL). Alexander Ludwig (The Hunger Games, Vikings) plays his younger brother, Ace, the beloved hero of the DWL who struggles to reconcile his small-town idol status with his habit for self-destructive choices and emotional outbursts. Mary McCormick (The West Wing) plays Willie Day, the longtime managing producer of the DWL. Chris Bauer (The Little Things, Survivor’s Remorse) plays Wild Bill Hancock, a larger-than-life former wrestling star who is now a high-level pro wrestling scout. Along with Waldron, O’Malley and Segal, LBI Entertainment’s Julie Yorn (Hell or High Water), Christopher Donnelly and Patrick Walmsley also serve as executive producers. Heels is produced by Lionsgate TV for STARZ in association with Paramount Television Studios. The series received rave reviews with 8.2 IMDb rating. Streaming on 27 August 2021.

Trailer link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QzH9o6a9LL8

WeWork: Or the making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn: The American documentary film is written and directed by Jed Rothstein. Exploring the rise and fall of one of the biggest corporate flameouts and venture capitalist bubbles in recent years. The story follows a million-dollar real estate company run by Adam Neuman who was forced out of the company after a failed IPO. Streaming on 27 August 2021.

Way Down: Freddie Highmore (“The Good Doctor”) and Famke Janssen (X-Men) star in this globe-trotting, action-packed thriller following a high-risk heist. When an engineer (Highmore) learns of a mysterious, impenetrable fortress hidden under The Bank of Spain, he joins a crew of master thieves who plan to steal the legendary lost treasure locked inside while the whole country is distracted by Spain’s World Cup Final. With thousands of soccer fans cheering in the streets, and security forces closing in, the crew have just minutes to pull off the score of a lifetime. Also starring Astrid Berges-Frisbey (Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides) and Liam Cunningham (“Game of Thrones”). Streaming on 27 August 2021.

Trailer link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rU2LmSVElDM