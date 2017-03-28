Composer, Classical Guitarist and Singer Santanu Datta is coming to Delhi on 30th March to perform at the ML Bhartia Auditorium at 7 pm as part of his India tour organised by the Alliance Française. Santanu’s music is a true blend of the Western and Indian Classical music and his repertoire includes pieces from Spanish Classics to abstract Hindustani Music, from South American guitar music to Jhumur of Bengal. He is accompanied by the French bass guitarist Pierre-Antoine Lasnier and tabla maestro and multi-percussionist Subhasis Bhattacharjee.

About

After graduating from the Indian Institute of Technology in 2011, Santanu moved to Paris to study Western Art Music and received training in Composition, Harmony, Counterpoint,

Fugue, Orchestration, Analysis, Guitar and Chamber music.In 2016, Santanu completed the Diplôme Supérieur (Masters) in Composition from the Ecole Normale de Musique de Paris with unanimous voting of the jury. Santanu also studied the Classical Guitar performance extensively and holds Diplôme d’Etude Musicale (D.E.M.) from the Conservatoire de Ville-d’Avray and L.T.C.L. from the Trinity College London. Santanu has received various scholarships for his musical studies and his works have been performed by musicians from all over the world.

Santanu Datta is also a passionate music educator. Being one of the pioneers of contemporary classical music in India, he has done several seminars and workshops to create awareness about the contemporary art music of Europe in venues like the KM Conservatory in Chennai, Calcutta School of Music, Alliance Française of Pondicherry, Sri Aurobindo International Centre for Education and others places.

Venue:M L Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Francaise de 72, Lodi EstateDelhi.