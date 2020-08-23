“Lockdown has given me more opportunities,” says singer Abuzar Akhtar

Abuzar Akhtar, who delivered a chartbuster song last year in the form of “Speaker Phat Jaaye” for ‘Total Dhamaal’, has released a couple of tracks including a reprised version of “Gazab Ka Hai Din” (‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’) and a medley of popular friendship-based songs on his YouTube channel.

For many people out there the lockdown has given them a chance to explore their inner self. Some of their passions that were tucked away in the corner due to their otherwise busy schedules. From cooking to gardening to writing, there are many old hobbies that are being pursued.

Singer Abuzar Akhtar has a busy schedule even during the COVID-19 lockdown. Work hasn’t slowed down for him. Abuzar who has been occasionally singing playback for films, says he has found more time to explore the singer in him during the lockdown. “When I heard about the lockdown, I felt really bad and everything seemed difficult at first. To keep me busy I started doing more covers and live sessions for my fans to keep them entertaining and I felt Lockdown has given me more opportunities to keep doing what I loved doing the most”, Abuzar says, adding that he has some plans to do some fantastic singles although those are yet to be firmed up for now.

Abuzar adds “I have composed many songs during the lockdown and I am waiting for the right time to start shooting. Lockdown in my case is a blessing, as I got more time to stay with my family after so many years, it has given me more opportunities to make amazing songs and work on my voice. Do not let this pandemic deter you, keep working hard, keep your spirits high. Make a small studio at home, set up a corner, and there you go!”