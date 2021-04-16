Lomotif’s #DanceOff challenge presents Indians with the chance to groove and move their way to stardom

India: The innate sense of rhythm, expression and movement has seen Indians take to dance like a fish takes to water. Giving dancers around the country a platform to showcase their skills, Lomotif, the leading video-sharing social networking platform, comes to this dance-crazy nation with the launch of its #DanceOffchallenge. With all eyes on the prize, the dance contest till May 2 will present the top three participants — who’ve garnered the highest video likes and comments, with a total cash prize of up to INR 3 lakh. Taking the excitement to the next level and encouraging dancers to participate, the competition sees ace choreographer, actor, and director Remo D’Souza as the face of the campaign. Along with popular influencer Tanya Sharma, dancers VartikaJha and Sushant Khatri, Remo will be seen cheering the participants and urging them to put their best foot forward for the competition.

Be it dazzling the world through Hip-hop, Bharatanatyam, Bhangra, Garba, Kathak, Kathakali, Kuchipudi, Salsa, Bollywood, Ballet, Contemporary or more, every Indian has been blessed with a gift that is the envy of many. The 3 week long #DanceOff challenge will provide a platform that empowers the millennials and Gen Z creators of the country to entertain viewers and grow a fan base by showcasing their dance talent. The contest will require content creators to record their performance and post the videos with the hashtag #DanceOff on the campaign Channel in the app. To do so, the participants have to subscribe to the official #DanceOff Channel and become a collaborator via the camera button at the bottom of the page. Adding to that, creators will be spoilt for choice with a vast library of music to groove to and clips to remix to create their best dance videos for the challenge.

Sharing his excitement for the #DanceOff challenge, Remo D’Souza said, “It feels great to be associated with the 1st edition of Lomotif India #DanceOff. I know how important it is for talented dancers to get an opportunity and a platform to showcase their skills. There is so much talent emerging from the hinterland of India. And with short-video platforms becoming increasingly popular among the youth, I’m happy that Lomotif is playing an instrumental role by providing a platform for the emerging dancing sensations of tomorrow!”

Speaking about the campaign, Paul Yang, Co-Founder & Chief Executive, Lomotif said “Today’s Gen Zs and millennials are very active on social media and like to express themselves in unique ways. The #DanceOffchallenge offers our users the chance to showcase their talent to a worldwide audience. It allows them to experiment with formats, features, and tools to express their creative imagination to the fullest. With International Dance Day just around the corner, we’re expecting the most scintillating dancers of the country to celebrate dance as an expression with us.”

So, what are you waiting for? It’s time to put on your dancing shoes and delight everyone with your skills to become a star. Your path to stardom is just a #DanceOff away.