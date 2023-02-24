Lucky Ali, Asha Parekh and Jeenat Aman at ABP Network’s ‘Ideas of India’ Summit 2023

Mumbai, 24 February 2023: “If people keep calling for bans then the film industry will die. Pathan was not censored when controversy around the song erupted. Censorboad should be in every house and parents should keep a look on their children what they are watching.” Actress and Film Producer, Asha Parekh said here today.

When sharing her insight on working in films again, Veteran Film Actress Jeenat Aman said, “I would be happy to take any age-appropriate role.”

“We are a very gentle nation, that’s very different from the rest of the world. We are living in a fool’s paradise. We have all the technologies that we need, and we have the manpower but you don’t put it together in the right way. It’s not motivated. We can change so many things and we just don’t do it because we are not motivated to do it” Lucky Ali on his Idea of India.

Talking about his upcoming albums, Ali said, “I’ve got 80-90 songs on my hard drive. It will happen when it has to happen”: He further said his songs come from any feeling he experienced at the time when he penned them.

The ABP Network’s “Ideas of India” Summit 2023 was discussing the topic of “Life at the Movies, Revisiting the Magic” & Sunoh! Lucky Ali In Words and Music The summit has brought together policymakers, cultural ambassadors, industry experts, celebrities, and business leaders to discuss the critical role of India during the global churn and changing dynamics. ABP Network is a leading multi-language channel reaching 535 million individuals in India therefore this summit provides one of the biggest platforms for the brightest minds across various sectors to express their views.