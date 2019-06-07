“Mafiyaan” with the multi-talented duo-twins Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar.

VYRL Originals have just released the latest track “Mafiyaan” by the multitalented twins Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar. The Delhi born duo have been very well known for their sensational music, phenomenal playback and glamourous fashion quotient in the Bollywood fraternity.

“Mafiyaan” is an apt reflection of the attitude of today’s generation towards break-ups. Break-ups today are not just about moving-on, it’s about celebrating the moving-on by unfollowing, by shaking a leg and announcing singledom. The track celebrates this attitude with a groovy composition and a sensational video. While the tunes make you dance, the classy party vibe showcases the true spirit of living life to the fullest.

Directed by Adil Shaikh, the sundowner themed video reflects the transition of love turned into a break up party. While the track is composed and produced by Akull, Sukriti & Prakriti Kakar have redefined the break up party scene along with Mellow D who has added a quirky touch to it. MJ5 has beautifully added an element of charm to the video making it a visual spectacle. The media premiere of the music video was a much-celebrated sundowner event at Drinkery 51.

Speaking about the track Sukriti Kakar comments “Non film music has been extremely close to my heart right from when when I was a kid and grew up in the entire remix and Indian Pop era. We’ve just entered this exciting journey of Pop Music in our careers and our first – ‘Mafiyaan’ is one such song which resonates with the kind of things we want to talk about through our music. Unlike our film songs this is our baby since we made it right from scratch and had complete creative control over it. We’ve never been so excited for a release and can’t wait to see each of you’ll dancing to it!”

And Prakriti Kakar comments “I’m in love with the entire process of songwriting and making a song and ‘Mafiyaan’ is the first project I’ve had complete control over and I couldn’t be happier with the outcome. Through our song we’re reaching out to people to stay chill through heartbreak and get rid of the rotten apples in your life. We’re super excited to show our video which brings out the exact feeling and vibe we wanted to – partying through heartbreak! Never thought we’d be able to dance through heartbreak but that’s the beauty of being the author of your own music!”

Sharing his thoughts, Vinit Thakkar, Senior Vice President, Universal Music Group India & South Asia said “I have personally been a fan of Sukriti & Prakriti’s music and playback singing. We are extremely delighted to have them on-board and be a part of the VYRL family. Sukriti and Prakriti are undoubtedly multi-talented and are set to become the female pop stars of India. ‘Mafiyaan’ is an unique composition and is a fantastically curated track with Sukriti & Prakriti, Akull, Mellow D, MJ5 and Adil Shaikh making it a great collaborative effort.”

The break-up party track of the season ‘Mafiyaan’ is now available on all music streaming platforms.

VYRL Originals – An EMI Records India Property:

VYRL Originals is EMI Music India’s latest music property created to promote independent non-film music. This unique property is once again led by noted film director Mohit Suri – known for his excellent taste in music. Mohit will be curating every aspect of each track that is being produced. Right from the composers, lyricists to the singers, each of them have been carefully worked on and handpicked by the director himself. The sound will be in line with contemporary Bollywood music with great production values, albeit without the canvass of a film. The tracks under VYRL Originals will be launched simultaneously across every streaming service – in India as well as Globally – and will sit amongst today’s popular Bollywood songs giving the music lover a seamless listening experience.