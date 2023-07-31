Mahati Music Academy enthralls through a captivating Dance Ballet on ‘Chandalika’, spellbinding tribute to Rabindranath Tagore’s timeless tale

Hyderabad, July 31st, 2023: Mahati Music Academy, renowned for its commitment to preserving and celebrating cultural heritage through light music and performing arts, brought a magical morning of dance and storytelling to Hyderabad by presenting a mesmerizing dance ballet based on the enchanting tale of Rabindranath Tagore’s “Chandalika” at the Ravindra Bharati, today.

The event was graced by the esteemed presence of distinguished chief guests and renowned public personalities, including Dr. KV Ramana Chary, Advisor, Department of Culture Tourism; Smt. Deepika Reddy, Chairperson, Telangana Sangeet Nataka Academy; and Sri Raja Bommidala, Executive Director, Bommidala Group. Their participation added a touch of grandeur to this celebration of art and culture.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. KV Ramana Chary said, a renowned obstetrician by profession Dr Suseela’s performance as Chandalika under the guidance of Kala Ratna Smt. AB Bala Kondala Rao was mesmerizing and spellbinding. Her graceful presentation reminded of the great legacy of renowned dancers and artists like Yamini Krishnamurthy, Shoba Naidu, Mangalampalli Balamurali krishna, Nookala Chinna Satyanarayana, who enthralled millions of audiences on this historical and much revered Ravindra Bharathi stage. For Dr Suseela dance is a passion and it serves as a stress buster from her hectic schedule. Even I am free from ailments like hypertension and diabetes purely due to my passion for music and dance. Music and dance can be great stress buster and keep us away from several ailments. In fact, Shri Ganapathi Sachchidananda Swamy uses music as a therapy for various ailments, similarly, dance can also be a therapy.

Smt. Deepika Reddy said, the performance of Chandalika by Guru Kala Ratna Smt. AB Bala Kondala Rao was always enchanting and watched her performing several times in the past, she is an inspiration for artists like us. My advice to youngsters is, achieving peak performance needs dedication and hard work. Despite her hectic schedule Dr Suseela gave a spellbinding performance and can imagine the kind of hard work she would have put in to perform so well today.

The audience was captivated and enthralled by the exceptional performances of Dr. Suseela Vavilala and Sri Aditya Anukula, who brilliantly portrayed the lead characters of Chandalika and Ananda, respectively. Dr. Suseela’s awe-inspiring portrayal of Prakriti was a testament to her dedication and skill, which was nurtured by her esteemed guru, Kala Ratna Smt. AB Bala Kondala Rao. The ballet’s artistic brilliance was further enhanced by the exceptional choreography crafted by Padmabhushan Late Dr. Vempati Chinna Satyam, the soul-stirring music composed by Late K. Mallik and Late P. Sangeetha Rao, and the thought-provoking script penned by Late S.V. Bhujanga Raya Sarma.

“Chandalika,” a creation of Guru Rabindranath Tagore, delves into profound themes of social inequality and compassion. The story revolves around Prakriti, a young woman born into the lowest caste, whose life takes a transformative turn when she encounters a momentous revelation. Through her struggles with newfound status, Prakriti embarks on a poignant journey of self-acceptance, realizing that true liberation lies within oneself. The ballet masterfully depicts her metamorphosis from oppression to empowerment, leaving the audience deeply moved and inspired.

Tagore’s timeless narrative not only challenges societal norms and encourages us to rise above differences but also resonates powerfully with contemporary audiences, unraveling the emotional journey of diverse individuals. It skillfully uncovers themes of bullying, sorrow, grief, anger, infatuation, denial, betrayal, and transformation leading to profound self-realization.

The resounding success of the event is a testament to the transformative power of performing arts and the collective efforts of Mahati Music Academy. The audience was left enthralled, inspired, and touched by the powerful message conveyed through this magnificent ballet.

We, at Mahati Music Academy, take immense pride in presenting this timeless classic, ‘Chandalika,’ to the culturally vibrant city of Hyderabad,” said Dr. J Sreekanth, General Secretary of Mahati Music Academy. “We remain committed to enriching our community through world-class performances that celebrate our rich heritage and values.”

Dr. Suseela V. Sreekanth is a familiar and well-known name amongst the Obstetricians, Fetal Medicine specialists of India since her childhood nurtured the dream of choosing a medical profession to serve humanity. She is a Senior Consultant, Twins Specialist, and Head of Academics & Research, the Department of Fetal Medicine at Fernandez Hospital, Hyderabad. “Dance”, however, is her passion. She got trained in Kuchipudi dance from her childhood and completed her certificate and Diploma courses from Potti Sree Ramulu Telugu University under the guidance of Guru Sri Kaja Venkata Subrahmanyam, Guntur. Having received encouragement from her father-in-law Sri Ushakant, Dr. Suseela Sreekanth gave several solo performances and also played lead roles in many of his ballets, both on stage and media like Doordarshan, SVBC, etc. In her quest towards perfection, under the tutelage of her guru Balakka, all her efforts have culminated to present the epitome of the Kuchipudi Dance Ballet.

Mahati Music Academy expresses heartfelt gratitude to all performers, organizers, sponsors, and the enthusiastic audience whose presence made this event truly exceptional. This delightful evening of art and culture will be cherished in the hearts of the audience for years to come.