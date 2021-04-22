Masti aur hungame ki poori guarantee” with the World Television Premiere of Coolie No.1 on Zee Cinema

~ The World Television Premiere of Coolie No.1 will air on Zee Cinema on 25th April at 12 noon ~

This Sunday, be prepared for hassi, masti aur hungama as Zee Cinema brings to you the World television Premiere of Coolie No.1. The magic of David Dhawan movies, peppy music and unmatched comedy make it a light-hearted film which is a fun-watch for the whole family. This multi-starrer movie is packed with the impressive performances by an energetic Varun Dhawan, the dazzling Sara Ali Khan, and some of the biggest superstars of all time like Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Rajpal Yadav, along with Shikha Talsania and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles. So, stay home, stay safe and catch the World Television Premiere of the super family entertainer Coolie No.1 on Zee Cinema on Sunday, 25th April at 12 noon.

Coolie No. 1, the perfect summer movie to watch with the whole family, promises and delivers the complete entertainment package. Fans of every age would love the youthful chemistry of the lead pair along with the fine-tuned brilliance of the veteran comedy actors. It’s the right balance of twists, timings and fun that will max-out the smiles and laughter in your home.

Directed by David Dhawan, Coolie No.1 is a story about the comedy of errors. When the matchmaker, Pandit Jai Kishen is insulted by a rich businessman – Jeffrey Rozario, he decides to teach him a lesson and get even by getting his daughter married to Raju – a Coolie posing as a millionaire. However, the trail of lies starts to go out of hand leading to humorous situations.

