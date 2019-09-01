MAVEN MS PLUS SIZE INDIA 2019 was a starry affair

The most anticipated event on the Indian beauty pageant MAVEN MS PLUS SIZE INDIA 2019 came to an end yesterday evening in a glitzy ceremony at the Hotel Vevanta By Taj Dwarka in the capital where 80 final contestants selected from Two thousand applications from different parts of the country showcased their talent, while fighting for the 2019 crown.

Akanksha Roy from Mumbai was announced the winner of MAVEN MS PLUS SIZE INDIA 2019 While Pranati Bhalha from Amritsar won runners up and Pooja from Delhi bagged MAVEN MS PLUS SIZE NORTH INDIA 2019, Malvika Thapa from Bangalore won MAVEN MS PLUS SIZE SOUTH INDIA 2019.

Maytree Boss from Kolkata won MAVEN MS PLUS SIZE EAST INDIA 2019 Chetna Chahuhan from Mumbai won MAVEN MS PLUS SIZE WEST INDIA 2019.

DELNAZ IRANI , AMAN GREWAL, RITA GANGWANI , SIMRAT KATHURIA, CHEENA MARWAHA comprised the judgement panel. Ms. Delnaaz Irani was the brand ambassador for the show.

While talking to press jury member and brand ambassador Delnaaz Irani said : “I feel it’s a great gesture to bring the marginalised women of the society in the forefront through the pageant. I mean these women who have fought domestic violence or abuse are now oozing with confidence after their grooming sessions.”

MAVEN MS PLUS SIZE INDIA is first and very unique beauty pageant for the women across the country fighting for the crown hosted under the aegis of Maven Production. Though, beauty pageants for women have been a very common phenomenon The show is for women empowerment.

MAVEN MS PLUS SIZE INDIA is conceptualized and organised by Mr. Hardeep Arora & Avtar Grewal who have a long experience in hosting various beauty pageants and fashion events across the country. Talking more about the beauty pageant Hardeep Arora, Director of Maven Production says, “MAVEN MS PLUS SIZE INDIA aims in bringing forth; fresh and glamorous young faces to limelight from different parts of the country through this platform. The main aim of this pageant is to build self-confidence and self-worth of women. The pageant sets a benchmark in the glamour industry by bringing promising models who can be future supermodels and actors from all over the country.”