MC Square, Paradox and Srushti Tawde break the internet with a quirky recreation of Mughal-e-Aazam for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on MTV HD

The OG Hustler – MC Square, along with Srushti Tawde and Paradox got everyone glued to the screen with their dashing Mughal-era avatar over the weekend. What everyone assumed to be a remake of Mughal-e-Aazam turned out to be the new promo of the unmissable FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022! After the immense success and popularity, these participants have gained with MTV, the three of them are back together, this time to express their wish to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar as it makes its way to MTV HD, Sports18 – 1 SD & HD and JioCinema.

The promo features Srushti as Anarkali, MC Square as Salim, and Paradox as Akbar recreating the iconic scene of Mughal-e-Aazam where Anarkali was being walled up. As Akbar denies Salim and Anarkali’s relationship, viewers will witness Salim asking Anarkali for her last wish. The twist builds up when Anarkali requests Akbar to watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 as her last wish. Turns out, even Akbar is excited to watch this World Cup, because it’s Messi’s last.

So, what are you waiting for? Tune into MTV HD, Sports18 – 1 SD & HD and JioCinema and witness the 32 teams go head-to-head with each other in this season of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022!