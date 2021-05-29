Mega Power Star Ram Charan appreciates Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust on-ground team for their enormous efforts in going the extra mile and making the Oxygen Bank mission a great success!

An endearing video was shared on social media wherein a man in need thanked the Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust Oxygen Bank and Ram Charan for saving his mother’s life.

He stated that, “As soon as I got to know about Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust’s Oxygen Bank, I reached out to them for help. The team immediately came to our rescue with the cylinder and assembled it for us. I can’t thank Chiranjeevi garu and Ram Charan garu for taking up this noble initiative and helping us out. I want to convey my heartfelt thanks to our district in-charge for the bank, P Bhavani Ravi Kumar and his team for taking the efforts. Their help is unforgettable.”

Mega Power star Ram Charan took to his twitter to appreciate them for their enormous efforts in going the extra mile and making the Oxygen Bank mission a great success!