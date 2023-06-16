Minissha Lamba expresses her love for her character in Badtameez Dil

Mumbai, 16, June 2023: Amazon miniTVs rom-com drama series Badtameez Dil spills passion and melodrama. The story revolves around two polar opposite individuals in love and their journey of figuring life together. It gives us a peek into the complexities of human relationships and love, with lots of twists and turns. Featuring Riddhi Dogra and Barun Sobti in significant roles, the series also has Minissha Lamba, essaying the role of Ridhi’s ebullient sister, Hailey.

Minissha, who is well known for her roles in films like Yahaan, Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd Bachna Ae Haseeno, and others, touched upon the actor-viewer connection of the stupendous storyline of Badtameez Dil. “Every time I read a script; it is as from an audience perspective. What my first reaction to it is, what I assume is the viewer’s too. And I do hope the viewers find it funny, paagal, pleasantly surprising, entertaining, and endearing,” the actor remarked.

laborating on bringing Hailey’s character to life in the rom-com melodrama, Minissha further added, “Hailey is a one-in-a-billion person. She is that fun, excellent friend everyone would like to have, live vicariously through her. Be a part of her unique relationship rules.” On a scale of relatability to the flamboyant character of Hailey, Minissha confessed, “Relate to Hailey? No, but I surely would love to have her as my BFF!”

Created by Ektaa R Kapoor and produced by Tanveer Bookwala, Badtameez Dil is currently available on Amazon miniTV for absolutely free, accessible with the click-of-a-button on Amazon’s shopping app and Fire TV.