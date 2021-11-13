Model and actress Ashweenee Aher radiates positivity in her Birthday pictures straight from the Maldives

The insta-sensation and diva Ashweenee Aher Aher recently celebrated her 25th birthday in the Maldivian sands!!

And to celebrate this occasion she took to Instagram to share some of her wonderful travel memories from her sojourn.

Ashweenee Aher celebrated her birthday in the presence of some of her closest pals and her family island country. She cut a delightful cake and danced the night away to some of her favorite numbers. The pictures and videos from her celebration are going viral all over the internet.

Ashweenee believes in the concept of working hard and partying harder, She tells us that, “I have always celebrated my birthday with a lot of prompt and fun fare, I love to travel and hence I prefer planning my birthdays around my favorite dream destinations, and I always wanted to explore the Maldivian islands but couldn’t manage to do so given my erratic work schedules, this birthday has surely proven to be a much-needed rejuvenation trip for me!”

Ashweenee was highly appreciated for her fashion sense and her glamorous choice of apparel throughout her Maldivian furlough.

Ashweenee decided to dress up in many diverse ways for the holiday like a white bikini top teamed up with a skirt, a lacy beachwear which included a crop top and matching shorts, a red off-shoulder one-piece dress for her birthday amongst the others. All of her looks were widely appreciated by her followers and she was credited for giving her fans some cool vacay outfit inspirations!!