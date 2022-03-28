Mohan Brothers present ‘Saaz Samvad’ at Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg

New Delhi, 28th March 2022: The legendary Mohan Brothers organised Saaz Samvad Concert (The Eternal Musical Dialogue) at Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, New Delhi. The duo, Lakshay Mohan and Aayush Mohan were accompanied on the tabla by Pt Ramkumar Mishra. The event was a great success filling the atmosphere with melodious tunes of duet.

Saaz Samvad – The Eternal Musical Dialogue was a celebration of the true spirit of Jugalbandi (Duet).

Sitar & Sarod are, in many ways the ideal instruments to be paired up for a duet. A long-standing Sitar & Sarod duet is now a rarity in the world of Indian classical music. Sitar and Sarod Maestros, Lakshay Mohan & Aayush Mohan brought some of their finest repertoire and the true essence of a classical duet through their concert.

The occasion was graced by Mr. Andrea Baldi Director of the Italian Embassy Cultural Center, Delhi, Kamal Modi, Avinash Pasricha to name a few.