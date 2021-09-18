Moheen Ekhon O Bandhura released a new music album from Srinivas Music

Moheen Ekhon O Bandhura has joined forces to paint a new canvas in the form of their new album launch named ‘Bhiter Taane’ which was released today on September 12, 2021 at TopCat This new album is released by Srinivas Music. To pay a tribute to those yearning to go back to their roots and those forgotten young souls who are trapped in the guise of street children, the songs are bound to strike a chord deep inside your hearts. Behind the poignant lyrics lies a deeper meaning that is waiting to be discovered by all. And what could be the best day of the release other than the foundation day of Moheen Ekhon O Bandhura.The launch of the Book Cover written by Rishita Dey on Tapas Bapi Das ,The Inlay has been designed by Hiran Mitra.

The event is graced by a number of celebrities from various Shilajit Majumder,Timir Biswas,Gaurab (Gabu) Chatterjee,Upal Sengpta,Shamik Roy Choudhury and Ujjaini Mukherjee

The event sumup with the performance of 2 songs from Album Bhiter Taaney.