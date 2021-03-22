Mohit Chadda starrer Flight takes over Sooryavanshi’s release date; The high-octane thriller movie to release on April 2nd, 2021*

After creating excitement amongst the audience with the powerful trailer, the makers of Mohit Chadda starrer Flight have announced a new release date. The edge of the seat thriller will now be releasing on April 2nd, instead of March 19th, which was scheduled as Rohit Shetty’s much-awaited movie Sooryavanshi’s release date.

Coincidentally, the trailer of Flight was launched on the same date as the Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi’s trailer was released, with just a year’s difference. Now, they have taken over the release date of their movie too!

Talking about postponing the release date, Mohit shares, “Considering the overwhelming response we received for the trailer, we discussed with our team and came to a conclusion to shift the release date of Flight to a long weekend. We want the audience to have the time of their lives when they go back to theatres to watch our film and what better time than to release it during the beginning and of next month?”

Talking about the love everyone has been showering on Flight’s trailer, Mohit shares, “It has been a great experience so far. Our entire team was ecstatic when Mr Amitabh Bachchan sent his best wishes for the trailer. It was such an honour since we have grown up idolizing him.”

“We wanted to reciprocate the same love from our fans by releasing Flight on a long weekend for them to enjoy. It would give them a chance to divulge in entertainment and relax from a stressful year while enjoying our movie on the big screen,” concludes Mohit.

A Crazy Boyz Entertainment production, K.Chadda’s Flight is directed by debutant director Suraj Joshi. Starring Mohit Chadda, Pavan Malhotra, Zakir Hussain, Viveck Vaswani, Shibani Bedi in pivotal roles, the movie is all set to release on April 2nd, 2021