Mohit Malik to play a 10 year old in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

StarPlus’ much loved show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is all set to bring its audience on the edge of their seats as their favourite character of Sikander (played by Mohit Malik) will be seen in a completely new avatar as he is set to play the role of Bhola, who is a man with a mind of 10-year-old.

After playing a musician, an imposter, Mohit Malik’s character, Sikander has met with an accident and will soon be seen behaving like a child, whose mind is merely that of a 10-year-old child. This is the first time he is playing a double role and is really excited about it.

We know Mohit as an actor who always puts in those efforts for his characters and this time too, he is taking special workshops. “Yes, I am playing the role of a guy whose mind is just 10-years-old and I am really excited about it. It’s new, it’s different and it’s challenging me as an actor and I’m loving it. I took 2 days off to prepare for both my characters. This is the first time I am attempting something like this and I hope the audience loves it.”