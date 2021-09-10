Moj announces Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations, partners with four major Pune Mandals

India: With Ganpati fever kicking in, India’s number one short video app Moj has launched two campaigns to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. #BappaOnMoj and #MojVinayakaUtsavam for the Marathi and Telugu market respectively. Popular Pune Ganesh Mandals, Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati, Shri Kasba Ganpati Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Tulshibaug Ganpati and Guruji Talim Ganpati have joined the platform to allow Moj community to do online darshan and provide an immersive devotional experience.

Promising an immersive festive feeling the campaigns on Moj will reflect the on-ground celebration. The ten-day long campaigns include a bunch of exciting challenges to bring out the cultural flavour of the festival. The fun challenges on the platform will see the Moj community creating content around traditional attire transitions, preparing festive treats and celebrating the festival with their friends and family.

The campaigns will also allow creators to wish their Moj family by using the new Morya Re lens and play a fun game of catching mushak, modak and mala using facial triggers with the Gameotsav lens. Creators participating in the campaign stand a chance to win exciting prizes including iPhone 12 for the top two creators.

Commenting on the campaign, Shashank Shekhar, Sr. Director – Content Strategy and Operations, Moj said, “Ganesh Chaturthi is among the most popular festivals of our country and is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm. We are excited to partner with the Pune Ganesh Mandals and launch the celebrations virtually with #BappaOnMoj and #MojVinayakaUtsavam. The campaigns have been designed to reflect traditional Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, while also allowing our community to do online darshan of their Lord as celebrations remain virtual due to the pandemic. We are overwhelmed with the response to the new Morya Re and Gameotsav Lens.”