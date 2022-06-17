Mr Aur Mrs LLB release

India’s fastest growing Hindi General Entertainment Channel, The Q continues to bolster its content offering while captivating newer audiences across India with its hatke storytelling and quirky characters. Leading the way with its differentiated strategy and keeping up to its commitment to provide its viewers the best from the world of digital entertainment for the first time on television, The Q now announces the launch of a new Dramedy, Mr Aur Mrs LLB thus diversifying its programming slate and further strengthening its core proposition for viewers while strengthening the culture of appointment viewing across its platforms. Mr Aur Mrs LLB will premiere on Monday, June 20 at 9:00 pm and will subsequently air from Monday to Friday exclusively on The Q.

Set in an unheard fictitious town Machandpur and led with characters, each having their own unique quirks, Mr Aur Mrs LLB will feature stories around the lives of lawyer couple – Anirudh Agarwal played by Subir Rana and Payal Agarwal played by Shivani Tomar – who have contradicting ideologies and theories. Adding humour to the plot and making the show a rib-tickling comedy is a silly Judge Rajinder Chaudhary played by Sumit Arora who is seen having a soft corner for Payal’s honesty and integrity and keen interest in Anirudh’s bizarre case-arguments. Each story will spread across three to five episodes and is a satirical take on situations inspired from real life settings. To promote the humour and the madness, The Q will roll-out a cross-media integrated marketing campaign helmed by the central characters – lawyers Anirudh and Payal Agarwal and the judge Rajinder Chaudhary displaying their quirks at their very best ahead of the shows television premiere. The plot twists, turns would be further heightened with more eccentric and funny characters such as the Orderly played by Gunjan Sinha, a crazy Reporter KhojiBawla (played by Saksham Shukla).

Speaking on diversifying the channel’s content slate, Simran Hoon, CEO, QYOU Media said, “At The Q, we believe the onus rests upon us to offer our audiences especially in the FTA universe with differentiated content that is original to TV. Mr Aur Mrs LLB adds variety to our current offering with a mix of interesting genres, and characters. Each story is a one-of-its-kind narrative that will keep viewers gripped. We are sure that this show will help us further develop appointment viewing for The Q and a stronger relationship with our viewers.”

Ashutosh Barve, Programming Head, The Q and Q Marathi further added, “Mr Aur Mrs LLB offers a whole new entertainment experience for our discerning viewers. Each character has their own quirk, characteristic and ideology making them unique, fresh to TV and pleasantly amiable. Collaboratively, the show is designed to drive engagement and conversations. We are sure that the launch of Mr Aur Mrs LLB will bring families together in their living rooms and fulfil their entertainment needs with content they can associate with.”

The show originally made for digital by ‘Two Nice Men Mediaworks’ is brought to television home in the Hindi heartland by The Q.

Mr Aur Mrs LLBwill premiere on Monday, June 20 at 9:00 pm and will subsequently air from Monday to Friday exclusively on The Q.